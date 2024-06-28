When Calls The Heart Star's Mom Opens Up About 5-Story Fall That Left Her Hospitalized For Over A Month
Nicole Rockmann offers a hopeful update on Mamie Laverock's condition.
As the 2024 TV schedule has seen When Calls The Heart take another bow, the unfortunate story of Mamie Laverock’s five story fall still has fans asking after the actor’s well being. As a result, there’s been a continued outpouring of sentiment from the Hallmark series’ fandom; and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Mamie’s mother Nicole Rockmann.
With Ms. Laverock being hospitalized for over a month after that terrible incident, Rockmann has opened up about the incident, while also showing her gratitude to those generous fans. Taking to Mamie Laverock’s Facebook profile, Nicole sent a heartfelt thank you to those who have been inquiring about the health of the woman behind the recurring role of Rosaleen Sullivan. Her message read as follows:
It absolutely tracks that the When Calls The Heart fan base would be this sweet, especially in the light of such unfortunate circumstances. Mamie Laverock’s fall from a balcony walkway came during her ongoing treatment for a previous “medical emergency” that had her hospitalized in Winnipeg, Canada. Thankfully, Nicole Rockmann’s update on the situation is hopeful, while also being mindful of the fact that the path ahead is going to be slow but steady.
As Mamie was last seen in When Calls The Heart’s Season 10 finale “Starry Nights,” her guest starring arc is another example of the staying power the Hallmark Channel original has enjoyed over eleven seasons. Returning after her recurrence in the earlier years of the TV adaptation of author Janette Oke’s book, the endurance of this pastoral but bittersweet Canadian powerhouse is best seen in instances where younger cast members like Mamie Laverock return to show how much they’ve grown.
It's amazing how much time has passed since some of Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton's past students have left When Calls The Heart. But it's even more surprising when, like Laverock's recent appearance, they return to add even more to their stories.
Though her recovery looks to be far from over, one can only hope that once Mamie has begun to work again, she'll be willing and able to continue Rosaleen Sullivan's tale in future seasons. On that note, we here at CinemaBlend would like to contribute our best wishes to Mamie Laverock and her family during this time of adversity and recovery.
Those that are looking to revisit the past or catch up with When Calls The Heart can use their Peacock subscription to dig in at their earliest convenience. With the romantically tense Season 11 now streaming all in one place, devotees to the affairs of Hope Valley can be up to date whenever they see fit, while continuing to cheer Mamie Laverock on in her recovery efforts.
