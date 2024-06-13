When Calls The Heart's Erin Krakow Keeps Getting Asked About Co-Star Mamie Laverock's Harrowing 5-Story Fall: 'She's Such A Great Girl'

When Calls the Heart has been going strong on Hallmark Channel for over a decade to amass a dedicated fanbase, but the status of one star has been of concern to many for weeks. 19-year-old Mamie Laverock, who debuted as Rosaleen back in the very first of the show's now eleven seasons, fell a harrowing five stories earlier this year. Leading lady Erin Krakow was recently asked about Laverock, and she had nothing but praise for her co-star.

What Happened To Mamie Laverock

Mamie Laverock's most recent of her nine When Calls the Heart episodes was the emotional Season 10 finale back in 2023. Last month, a GoFundMe drive was set up in Laverock's name by her loved ones to report that the young actress was "having a medical emergency" in Winnipeg, Canada on May 11, with her mother Nicole Rockmann "able to get there in time to save her life." Laverock was later transferred to a hospital in Vancouver and was "showing signs of improvement."

Sadly, a GoFundMe update revealed that Mamie Laverock "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories" on May 26. As a result, she sustained life-threatening injuries that required several surgeries and was – at least at the time – "currently on life support." The family went on to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses who have been caring for Laverock since her fall, and noted that the young actress was "enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up."

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe goal of $30,000 has not only been reached, but surpassed for a total of more than $38,200 from 625 donations. Among the public donors are When Calls the Heart executive producer Michael Landon Jr. and actor Kevin McGarry.

What Erin Krakow Said About Mamie Laverock

With episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 11 currently airing on Sundays in the 2024 TV schedule, Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry have been promoting their show. Speaking with Page Six, Krakow responded to the question of how the cast is feeling about Mamie Laverock's accident and if they'd been in touch with her and her family. The Hallmark leading lady responded:

Thank you so much for asking. We've been in touch and we are wishing her all the best. She's such a great girl and I hope it's just the speediest recovery, but we're gonna offer her family some privacy.

Krakow only had kind words for her co-star and confirmed contact with Mamie Laverock's family. We can only hope that When Calls the Heart fans and the public at large respect the decision to offer the family privacy in what is clearly an extremely difficult time. Laverock's family did post a photo of the actress in her recovery to her Facebook page on June 7:

Posted by MamieLaverock on

We here at CinemaBlend add our well wishes to the many who are showing support to Mamie Laverock and her loved ones. The When Calls the Heart fandom has certainly spoken up, which should come as no surprise. The show has had viewers hooked since all the way back in 2014, to the point that the youngsters once playing Elizabeth's students are now all grown up (and photographed).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to revisit Laverock's most recent appearances on the Hallmark series from Season 10, you can find several When Calls the Heart seasons streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. New episodes continue to air on Hallmark Channel on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET until the Season 11 finale on June 23.