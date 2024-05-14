Someone Just Shared A When Calls The Heart Side-By-Side Of Elizabeth And The Kids In Season 6 And Season 11, And Everyone’s So Grown Up Now

As When Calls the Heart hits the midpoint of Season 11 , it’s hard to not think about the fact that the show first premiered a whopping 10 years ago. The Hallmark drama is still going strong and keeping fans on their toes, as evidenced by Elizabeth moving on after dumping Lucas. Another element that helps make the show feel fresh is how much the kids have gotten older and grown over the years.

After having seen some fun behind-the-scenes Season 11 photos, fans can now appreciate @hallmarkiescaroline3's Instagram post featuring side-by-side pics from Season 6 and Season 11 of Erin Krakow with co-stars Kadence Roach, Gracyn Shinyei, and Ava Grace Cooper, who play Elizabeth’s students. The four are posed in the same way in both pictures, and it really shows just how much has changed.

After seeing the adorbs pic, I want this to become a tradition every five years if When Calls the Heart continues on, which means we've got at least one more to go.

It’s always fun watching a show that’s been on for so long and seeing how much actors change over time, with more youthful cast members obviously showing it more. Even though it’s only a five-year difference, it’s truly remarkable knowing how much time has passed.

Bring These Cozy Worlds Together (Image credit: Hallmark Channel/YouTube) Erin Krakow's Blind Date Book Club Co-Star Kept Pitching When Calls The Heart Characters He Wants To Play, And Actually I'd Be More Excited About This Than Her Mountie Romance

Everyone is definitely all grown up now, and it’s crazy to think about. Of course, it was bound to happen with When Calls the Heart continuing to be renewed for new seasons into the double-digits, and Erin Krakow has expressed gratitude for all the fans out there who love seeing these characters year after year. And it's also just cool to see those differences juxtaposed in such a way.

Fans will continue to see the kids and the rest of the characters grow, as People previously reported that When Calls the Heart has been renewed for Season 12. Meaning that the residents of Hope Valley will be around much longer, and there is no telling what will happen or what they will get into. What is known is that the kids will surely be ones to watch and it will be fun to see how it goes.

Meanwhile, with Kadence Roach, Gracyn Shinyei, and Ava Grace Cooper practically all grown up, this surely makes fans who have been watching since the beginning feel old, and I can’t say I blame them. They basically grew up right before our very eyes, but it’s certainly been exciting to see how much has changed and what storylines they are involved in. Hopefully, that will continue with Season 12, but Season 11 is still airing through next month, so there’s no telling what will happen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Calls the Heart airs new episodes on Sundays on Hallmark Channel as part of the 2024 TV schedule, so fans will be able to see just how much the characters have grown and what has changed in Hope Valley. Even though the characters have changed and the actors have grown over the past eleven seasons, the heart of Hope Valley hasn’t, and that’s really all that matters.