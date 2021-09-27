Money Heist: All The Major Character Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Sad To Saddest

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) is Netflix’s international hit series that follows a group of criminals led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte). They first robbed the Royal Mint of Spain and then the Bank of Spain. The series has five parts and will reach its much-anticipated conclusion in December 2021.

Over the course of Money Heist’s five parts, many major characters have died. This is expected with a series that follows a group of criminals versus the authority. When the final part graces the 2021 fall TV schedule, I expect many more beloved characters to die, especially because the series has found a way to continue to develop characters even in death. Therefore, we expect this list to be much longer (and even sadder) by the time Money Heist ends. For now, let’s count down from the not-so-sad deaths to those we still aren’t over.

Warning: Money Heist spoilers ahead. Do not read if you haven’t watched through Part 5, Episode 5.

7. Cesar Gandia (José Manuel Poga)

Gandia (José Manuel Poga) became one of Money Heist’s biggest villains during his short stint on the series. Gandia first tried to stop the group of thieves from within the bank, and then he took the fight outside and returned to finish what he started.

Gandia became a ruthless monster, and you relished the idea of his eventual death. We haven’t seen Gandia’s body yet, so there is a chance that he somehow survived an exploding grenade, but we highly doubt it. Gandia had become the ultimate villain of Money Heist, and someone you can’t help but want to see lose, so when he finally met his end, most viewers probably cheered. I know I did. This death is not sad, but José Manuel Poga did such a good job creating a despicable person that I will miss watching a character that I hate so much, along with watching Poga’s brilliant acting. But, Arturo (Enrique Arce) is still alive, so at least he is still there to hate.

6. Oslo/Radko Dragic (Roberto García Ruiz)

Oslo (Roberto García Ruiz) was part of the original group of thieves who robbed the Royal Mint of Spain. He was Helsinki's (Darko Peric) cousin, but their close relationship made them more like brothers. Oslo is hit over the head with a crowbar by one of the hostages trying to escape the Royal Mint of Spain.

He then enters a vegetative state. Oslo once told Helsinki that he'd rather die than live that way, so Helsinki suffocates him in an act of mercy. Oslo wasn’t on Money Heist long enough for fans to develop that much of an attachment to the character and really be heartbroken over his death. In the two parts that included Oslo, the show spent more time on Helsinki and less time on Oslo, so fans didn’t get to know him enough. I felt sad more for Helsinki losing his best friend than I did for Oslo’s actual death.

5. René (Miguel Ángel Silvestre Rambla)

René (Miguel Ángel Silvestre Rambla)) is a Money Heist character that we have known about since Part 1, but only really saw his relationship with Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) in Part 5. We also got to see René’s death and how it devastated Tokyo.

René died while robbing a bank. He was shot to death while Tokyo and he were trying to escape the police. Money Heist did a great job of making us care about René in his short appearance in Part 5. His ghost has haunted Tokyo all throughout the series, so it was nice putting a face to the ghost and seeing and hearing why Tokyo loved him so much.

4. Moscow/Agustin Ramos (Paco Tous)

Moscow (Paco Tous) is Denver's (Jaime Lorente) birth father, but he becomes the surrogate father for many of the robbers, especially Tokyo. Moscow is shot by police at the Royal Mint of Spain. While dying, he says goodbye to his children, but these goodbyes make Moscow’s death even more tragic.

Because Moscow has become such a father figure to the robbers, and the audience, his death is the first major one that really hurts the viewers and the criminals. Moscow isn’t a perfect man, but throughout Money Heist, you know that he’s doing the best that he can to raise his son into a good man and to survive in this world. Moscow’s death also forces Denver to grow up a little, which we see somewhat in future parts.

3. Berlin/Andres de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso)

Money Heist developed Berlin (Pedro Alonso) as a character who’s supposed to divide audiences. He’s a character that’s scary, funny, crazy, and at times the most sensible one, so of course some fans will love him and others will hate him. However, no one can deny that Berlin is one of the most memorable characters in the series. That’s what made his inevitable death a little harder to swallow than many of the other deaths.

Early on, the show reveals that Berlin has a terminal illness and will die sooner rather than later. We all know he’s going to die, many just didn’t expect his death so soon. Berlin dies in a blaze of glory as he stays behind to have a shootout with the police as they storm the Royal Mint of Spain. This allows the other robbers to escape. Luckily for Money Heist fans, despite Berlin’s death, the show continues to show the character through flashbacks.

What makes Berlin’s death so sad, isn’t really because it happened (at least this way he chose his own death), because we all knew it would, but that it happened so soon. It also happened in a way that made him the hero, sacrificing his life to save everyone else. Also, having Berlin talk to his brother, the Professor, while he died was an additional dose of devastation.

2. Tokyo/Silene Oliveira (Ursula Corbero)

Tokyo takes a lot of hits before she actually dies. She gets fatally wounded by the police, but the moment of her death happens when she pulls a grenade to take out Gandia and the other police officers. Tokyo has been the narrator of Money Heist since the beginning, this gave viewers a false sense of security with her character.

Many believed that Tokyo would at least make it to the Money Heist series finale, but because she died so soon, and we have a few episodes left, we aren’t sure if she’ll remain the narrator or someone else will take over. Tokyo being the narrator and still dying made it pretty clear that no one is safe going into the final episodes. Fans were obviously devastated when Tokyo died.

1. Nairobi/Agata Jimenez (Alba Flores)

Nairobi (Alba Flores) died after being shot in the head by Gandia. Unlike with Tokyo and Berlin's deaths, she didn’t get to choose death or make a big sacrifice for the group; she was murdered. Her life was stopped by a man who was the epitome of terrible (racist, homophobic, selfish, violent, etc.), which is what made Nairobi’s death so hard to stomach. It also didn’t help that no one saw it coming.

Nairobi had spent most of Part 4 fighting for her life after a gunshot wound nearly caused her death. When Nairobi survived that, fans got a sense of ease and hope about Nairobi’s future. We saw her in the beginnings of a romantic relationship with Bogata (Hovik Keuchkerian), and she was planning to have a child with The Professor. Nairobi’s future seemed the most promising of the thieves, so when she died, it left everyone in shock.

Nairobi’s death showed Money Heist viewers that no one is safe in the series, and Tokyo’s death confirmed that conclusion.

Money Heist will likely have at least a few more deaths before its finale (I wouldn’t be surprised if Bogota, Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), and Stockholm (Esther Acebo) die before the series ends). Catch the conclusion of one of the best Netflix TV shows on December 3.

Stream Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) on Netflix.