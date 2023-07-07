While Chicago P.D. Fans Wait For Season 11, LaRoyce Hawkins Shares Sweet Story About His Son Watching The Show
LaRoyce Hawkins isn't the only Chicago P.D. fan in his family!
Chicago P.D. wrapped Season 10 back in May with a frustrating cliffhanger for Ruzek, and the wait is currently on for the Intelligence Unit to return for the eleventh season. The current WGA writers strike casts some doubt on whether P.D. will be able to return in September as per usual, but LaRoyce Hawkins didn't make fans wait until fall to learn a fun story about his son watching the hit NBC show.
LaRoyce Hawkins has of course been playing Officer Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D. going all the way back to Season 1 (and he is also ready for his character to get the promotion to detective). Unlike Ruzek, Atwater's life wasn't hanging in the balance at the end of Season 10. Now, during summer hiatus, the actor revealed that there's another fan in the family: his 6-year-old son, Roman John. Speaking with Us Weekly, Hawkins shared what happened when his son was at a sleepover recently:
I don't often say that things are cute in relation to what is inarguably the darkest and most serious show in NBC's One Chicago lineup, but how cute is that story about LaRoyce Hawkins' son watching Chicago P.D. with his friends and wanting to see his dad in action? Even if P.D. isn't exactly aimed at the 6-year-old demographic, it sounds like his son is a big fan!
Plus, with Hawkins credited with more than 200 episodes of Chicago P.D. after the show hit that milestone during Season 10, it really is a pretty safe bet that Atwater was going to appear at some point, no matter the episode! The actor has also spoken about the importance of portraying the layers of Atwater's challenges as a Black police officer in Chicago on P.D., and it's hard to even imagine the show without the character at this point. He went on to tell the outlet:
Fortunately, there doesn't seem to be any need to worry that Atwater is going anywhere on Chicago P.D., even if the 2023-2024 TV season is expected to feature less of the stars of One Chicago and the Law & Order franchise. LaRoyce Hawkins was among the actors who celebrated the renewal for Season 11 and previewed why he was optimistic for what comes next for his character. The biggest question at this point may be when P.D. and the other One Chicago shows will be able to return to the airwaves, in light of the ongoing writers strike.
For now, fans can always revisit the first ten seasons of Chicago P.D. streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. Season 10 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead while welcoming Benjamin Levy Aguilar as a series regular to play Dante Torres on top of delivering the 200-episode milestone, so there are certainly episodes worth revisiting during the wait for Season 11.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Ryan LaBee
By Adam Holmes