Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Talks Atwater Stepping Up Before Season 10 Finale, But Will He Make Detective?

Chicago P.D. is quickly approaching the end of the tenth season, and clues about the finale so far suggest that the Intelligence Unit is in for some trouble. That may well require all hands on deck, and according to LaRoyce Hawkins, Atwater is ready to step up after his worlds collided with his dad in the mix . The actor spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s left for Atwater in Season 10 and whether anything is holding him back from making detective.

The Intelligence Unit currently only has one detective after the departure of Jay Halstead, and various members of the cast have been suggesting Atwater as the next officer to get the promotion for years now. Back in the fall, LaRoyce Hawkins weighed in on what his character still has to do before making detective. Now, after the latest episode on May 3, I asked the actor if Atwater is being held back by anything, and he shared:

No, I think Atwater's getting close. I think we still have a lot of dynamic moments left even after this episode towards the finale, where we'll see Atwater step up and show himself... Sarge is probably one of the toughest audiences and hardest critics when it comes to what he loves to do, which is save lives and solve cases. I think he believes in all of us, but I think it's up to all of us to show him on an individual basis what we can earn, because I think ultimately it'd be his decision. You'll watch Atwater step up and find himself in pockets where he can show what he's got and I think we're getting closer and closer.

There are currently only three episodes left of Season 10 before summer hiatus begins and when fans will have to settle for rewatching old episodes (available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription ) until the hit drama returns for Season 11, for which Chicago P.D. was renewed back in April. According to LaRoyce Hawkins, Atwater will “step up and show himself” in the time remaining before the final credits roll this season, and it remains to be seen if Voight is impressed by what he does.

With Upton as the only detective in Intelligence at this point and the expectation that even series regulars will appear in fewer episodes of Season 11, is it time for Atwater to get that promotion to detective? The actor answered that very question, saying:

Absolutely. I absolutely think it's time. That's the first thing that Atwater thinks about when he wakes up. He's like, 'Man, I might be detective any day now.' I think he feels like any day it can happen.

Hawkins previously shared with CinemaBlend why he’s optimistic about what comes next , but Chicago P.D. also has a knack for raising the stakes sky-high when it comes to season finales. Hopefully the future is bright for a little longer before everything presumably starts to go sideways for the finale, and perhaps even sets Atwater up to make detective in Season 11 if it doesn’t happen in the last few episodes of Season 10.

The next episode of Season 10, called “Fight,” looks like its stakes will be plenty high without even having finale status. Upton appears to be in a very dangerous position, without the rest of her unit knowing where she is. Take a look at the promo:

Keep tuning in to NBC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET for the last remaining episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10, after Chicago Fire (which could be getting ready for a goodbye ) at 9 p.m. and Chicago Med (which may experience a big loss before the end of Season 8) at 8 p.m.