Mike White Came Up With The White Lotus Thanks To A Safari With Jennifer Coolidge And A Funny Thought He Had About Her ‘Purse’
Inspiration comes from wild places...
The White Lotus has become one of the biggest hits on HBO. While the ensemble cast changes every year along with the locale, audiences have hungrily tuned in year after year for all of the mystery, sex, class disparity and murder that each story has provided. Three seasons of the award-winning series have served fans with all kinds of wildness, and it’s fun that the whole television experience can be tied back to a special two week trip that creator Mike White took with Season 1 and star Jennifer Coolidge.
Season 4 of the show is now in the works, with the action set to move to southern France, but White reflected on White Lotus’ origins during a recent guest appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The host asked about the initial inspiration for the hit premium cable dramedy, and the filmmaker recalled how it came together via observing one of his close friends. Said White.
To be perfectly honest, I’m not sure if he’s referring to a metaphorical stuffed purse (potentially suggesting a very busy mind), or a literal purse (suggesting she is the kind of person who makes a whole drama out of finding something she needs from her bag). Regardless, he paints an amusing and understandable picture – especially when thinking about her character, the emotionally unstable Tanya McQuoid from The White Lotus’ first two seasons.
Beyond the metaphorical/literal purse, Mike White was just fascinated to watch her spin certain thoughts. While unleashing his own Jennifer Coolidge impression, he recalled their opportunity to see a pride of lions:
We never actually got to see Tanya McQuoid on safari, with Season 1 taking place in Hawaii and Season 2 set in Sicily, but it’s not difficult in the slightest to imagine the character behaving the exact same way.
Witnessing his friend in vacation mode, Mike White found inspiration to craft a character specifically for her, and it was from that initial thought that we got the White Lotus. He concluded,
Sadly, Tanya McQuoid is no more, as she died during a botched assassination in Season 2, but the show lives on. Casting this month has revealed that The White Lotus Season 4 will be stacked with talent, as the ensemble is set to include Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Ari Graynor, Chris Messina, and Sandra Bernhard. While we (not so) patiently wait for new episodes, the previous three runs are all available to stream with a HBO Max subscription.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
