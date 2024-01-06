You Can Own The 'Ludicrously Capacious' Bag From Succession, As Well As Other Famous Props From The HBO Hit

Yes, Succession officially ended last May after that devastating fourth and final season, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to the world of your favorite disturbed Waystar Royco employees forever. In fact, now you can have a piece of the Roy world in your own home, thanks to an auction selling off high-profile props from the HBO hit, including an infamous bag

Texas-based auctioneer Heritage Auctions is selling off hundreds of costumes and props from the Emmy-winning drama, from the practical (pricey business suits, branded office supplies) to the downright ridiculous (the giant "Doderick" costume that Nicholas Braun's Cousin Greg wears in Season 1, the infamous "Boar on the Floor" game complete with prop sausages). Plus, you can own the "ludicrously capacious" bag... if you're willing to bid more than a thousand dollars for it, anyway!

You can decorate your home office with Roy family photographs, Waystar staff business cards, Kendall Roy's school diplomas, faux magazine covers featuring the fictional media family, and decor items straight from the desktop of dearly departed Roy patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

Other memorable trinkets from the show include the handwritten notes from the hilariously nondescript eulogy that Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) and Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe) wrote for "Mo" Lester McClintock's funeral; the discarded prepared statement that Kendall (Jeremy Strong) was originally supposed to give after the cruise scandal, before he blindsided his family by publicly bashing his media-mogul dad as a "malignant presence, a bully, and a liar"; and the can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce that Logan launched at his own grandson's head. (Don't worry, the prop can is made of foam and no fake grandchildren were harmed in the making of the show.)

(Image credit: HBO)

Of course, given how important costuming was in telling the story of this doomed media dynasty, there's plenty of clothing and accessories included in the auction, most notably the "ludicrously capacious" Burberry bag that Cousin Greg's date "Bridget Randomfuck” brings to Logan's birthday party in Season 4, much to the chagrin of Matthew Macfadyen's Tom Wambsgans. Bidding on that prized purse is currently at $1,750, which also includes the black-and-white Sandro dress that actress Francesca Root-Dodson also wears in the scene.

Among the other sartorial treasures available are Siobhan "Shiv" Roy's (Sarah Snook) power suits, Kendall's Lanvin high-top sneakers, that insane gold velvet bomber jacket that Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) wore to the to the Roys’ election-night party, and the kiddish ensemble that Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy memorably sported in that sweet milkshake scene with his siblings, comprised of a Walmart children's T-shirt and Old Navy lounge shorts.

The auction only runs through Saturday, January 13, so if you want to stock up on a piece of Succession history, act fast. (I'm eyeing some of that bold statement jewelry from the Mole Woman herself, Gerri Kellman, the Waystar General Counsel and Roman's "mommy-girlfriend" played by J. Smith-Cameron.)

And though we will happily be seeing the Succession cast in numerous future projects, there's nothing like watching them battle and banter as characters in the Waystar world. If you're ever missing the messiness of the Roys, you can stream all four seasons of Succession now with a Max subscription.