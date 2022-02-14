Whoopi Goldberg Returned To The View, Here's How She Addressed Her Suspension
Whoopi Goldberg is back on The View.
Whoopi Goldberg was back on The View for Valentine’s Day, after serving just under two weeks’ suspension from the show following her controversial comments about the Holocaust. After ABC announced the suspension, seemingly everyone had an opinion about either Goldberg’s comments or the network’s handling of its longtime co-host (or both), and Goldberg touched on that subject in the show’s opening.
While she didn’t specifically mention her suspension, Whoopi Goldberg began the February 14 episode of The View by saying, “Yes, I am back,” and telling the rest of the panel that she had missed them before saying that she was honored to be a part of ongoing “tough conversations.” You can read her full quote below, per a video TMZ posted:
Co-host Sara Haines applauded along with the audience after Whoopi Goldberg’s opening remarks. Haines had taken to social media to defend Goldberg in the aftermath of the suspension, after a throwback photo of the two co-hosts drew some negative comments. She said “to learn from a moment is all we can ask of anyone.” Others on both sides of the aisle seemed to share in that sentiment, as Gina Carano promoted “conversation over cancellation,” and Scandal star Joshua Malina said Goldberg “misspoke.”
Others were not so forgiving, and not surprisingly, former co-host of The View Meghan McCain — who often sparred with Whoopi Goldberg during her time on the show — was among that group. McCain questioned why Goldberg should be so quickly forgiven while McCain often took heat for making controversial comments on the award-winning daytime talk show.
Whoopi Goldberg looked happy to be back, possibly putting to bed any concerns that the co-host would leave the show over her suspension. The Sister Act actress was allegedly upset over ABC’s handling of the situation, as she was suspended despite the actions she took in the immediate aftermath of her comments — in which she questioned the role race played in the Holocaust.
The View, which is currently celebrating its 25th season, airs weekday mornings on ABC at 11 a.m. ET. You can also check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what shows are premiering soon.
