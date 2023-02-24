Whoopi Goldberg Is Heading To The Conners, But That's Not Why She's Been Missing From The View

Whoopi Goldberg always seems to be busy between her role on The View and her acting career. However, the View co-host has been noticeably absent from the daytime talk show, and the EGOT winner has landed a role on ABC's The Conners. As it turns out, appearing on the hit comedy is not why she missed some time on The View.

The sitcom news comes via Deadline, which reported that Goldberg will guest star in the Emmy-nominated comedy The Conners in the current fifth season. The comedian will play Ms. Glen, who is Darlene Conner’s son Mark’s music teacher. Besides her rocky relationship with the young Conner, she has a troubled past with another member of the working-class family. It is unclear which family member she has friction with, but it won’t be D.J. Conner. Actor Michael Fishman left the Roseanne sequel series after Season 4, and there have been plenty of standout guest stars to keep the cast fresh.

Goldberg's upcoming guest role wasn’t the reason the Oscar-winning actress missed a few episodes of The View, though. After multiple days away from the daytime show, co-host Joy Behar gave the studio audience and viewers an update on Goldberg's current status (via The U.S. Sun). Behar relayed that the show’s resident moderator was currently “fighting a bad cold.” Behar had mentioned the same reason in a previous episode. The longtime View panelist cheekily apologized to the show audience that they were “stuck with” her and the other co-hosts for a bit longer. Of course, this announcement elicited sympathy and well-wishes from viewers and fans alike.

Concerns about Whoopi Goldberg’s health were warranted as she has battled multiple health crises in recent years. The EGOT had to take a leave of absence from The View for months when she came down with a severe case of sepsis and pneumonia in 2019. She eventually returned to the daytime talk show in April 2019 after making a surprise appearance during her long hiatus. Last year, she contracted COVID leading her to miss two weeks’ worth of episodes. So, whenever the comedy legend is off the show, concern isn't unreasonable.

As she continues battling a cold, the Ghost star has multiple acting projects in the works outside of her The Conners guest spot. She will appear in the live-action adaptation of the Neil Gaiman novel Anansi Boys. Plus, she is currently working on Sister Act 3 with Tyler Perry, and trying to get another Sister Act alum to appear in the long-awaited sequel.

Viewers can watch The View on weekdays on ABC. It’s currently unknown when Whoopi Goldberg will return to the daytime talk show. For some upcoming viewing options worth checking out streaming and in primetime, check out what new and returning shows are premiering this winter and spring.