Whoopi Goldberg And Sherri Shepherd Open Up About Support From The View's Late Co-Creator After Controversial Holocaust Comments And More
R.I.P. to one of The View hosts' biggest cheerleaders.
The View audiences have witnessed myriad moments that might be considered problematic for many other series, so whenever something goes down that’s considered controversial or questionable even by the show’s own standards, you know it’s a doozy. And it sounds like all of those moments represented exactly the kind of TV that former executive producer Bill Geddie intended to deliver when he co-created the show with Barbara Walters back in 1997. Sadly, Geddie passed away on July 20 at the age of 68, and the daytime talk show dedicated part of its July 24 episode to his memory, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg and former co-host Sherri Shepherd recalling the times when he stood supportively in their corner during their respective comments about the Holocaust and the shape of the Earth.
Whoopi Goldberg and Sherri Shepherd both joined The View’s table in 2007, which followed the prior exits of Meridith Vieira, Star Jones, and Rosie O’Donnell. And it didn’t take long at all for both to fall victim to their own mouths, albeit at different times, with the EGOT winner sharing that she wasn’t a full week into the gig before she came under fire for defending NFLer Michael Vick for his illegal dogfighting sitch, but that she didn’t need to worry about being hung out to dry by Bill Geddie. In her words:
Goldberg, who remained visibly emotional throughout the entire in-memory segment (if not the whole episode), also spoke to the point in February 2022 when she was suspended by ABC over comments about the Holocaust, a rare move for the show’s producers. And she said that Bill Geddie, who’d stepped down from executive producer duties in 2014, sent her a personal message of support that didn’t quantify or qualify what she said, but voiced that she had every right to say it. She continued:
After Whoopi Goldberg's kind words, which also included loving references to Geddie being cranky and old, Sherri Shepherd spoke up about having her own memorably disastrous-in-the-moment incident play out during her early days on The View. As fans will no doubt remember, that's when the stand-up comedian got lost in the midst of the conversation and appeared as if she was clueless about the shape of the planet. The Sherri host championed the former EP for always having her back and being a huge reason why she landed on the show to begin with as someone without much background in anything The View was already known for. Here's how she put it:
Now, was it weird that he didn't want this intelligent woman to go back and clear up the fact that she did, in fact, know that the pale blue dot is dot-shaped? It's not not weird, but perhaps the point was more that Geddie didn't want the hosts of The View to spend time worrying about the negative ways in which their points came across, since speaking one's mind is the entire purpose of sitting at the table. And if Shepherd took it as a positive, then that's how it I'll take it.
She also spoke to Geddie being overtly blunt and harsh with her at times, but that he put the same energy into pushing her forward, offering advice, and providing opportunities. In her words:
Though she wasn't speaking about a response to anything controversial, Sunny Hostin provided her own anecdote about Bill Geddie that spoke plenty about his continued dedication to The View. She recalled his comments about her audition for the show, where he stressed that she not to be a spectator during the conversations, but an active participant. She followed by revealing he messaged her up as recently as two weeks prior to her death, saying:
The View airs weekday mornings on ABC, with eps available to stream with a Hulu subscription, though only for a week before they expire. We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Bill Geddie during their time of mourning.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
