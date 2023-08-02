See Whoopi Goldberg Shockingly Admit On The View That She Could Not Wait To Get Divorced Every Time She Married

It’s rare that Whoopi Goldberg candidly comments about her three divorces, however, on the July 1 episode of The View she shockingly opened up about them. As the panelists discussed Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein’s estranged husband, the longtime panelist spoke about her marriages and explained why she was “glad” they all eventually came to an end.

Between 1973 and 1995 Goldberg was married three times, per US Weekly . From 1973-1979 she was with Alvin Martin. In 1986 she married David Claessen and they split up in 1988. Then from 1994 to 1995 she was married to Lyle Trachtenberg. In this segment from The View, she opened up about the ending of these marriages, and you can listen to her comments for yourself in this clip from the show :

Throughout the video, the panelists had a deep conversation about Lisa Hochstein’s ex-husband allegedly getting engaged, despite the fact that they’re not divorced. The women infused the conversation with their own personal experiences. For example, Alyssa Farah spoke about being a child of divorce, and why she disagreed with this event. They also all went back and forth about the role social media played in the situation.

Joy Behar also spoke about getting divorced herself, noting the “special type of rage” involved. Then, as you saw, at the end of the video Goldberg gave her two cents on ending a marriage, and her experience with it, saying:

I was dancing and prancing around, I was so glad to get out of there.

Then, one of the panelists asked “every time?” To which Goldberg replied:

Every time. Every time, because I always knew, I always thought ‘You didn’t want to do this from the giddy-up. You knew you didn’t want to do it, and you did it anyway, so shut up and move on.’

Joy Behar then asked her why she got married anyway, and the Sister Act star responded with:

Because I thought I could make a round oval go into a square peg. I thought that that was for me.

She ended her comments on the matter by saying:

I was never meant to be married.

With each hot topic that is discussed on The View, the panelists will typically bring in their own life experiences and opinions. A few weeks ago, Goldberg amusingly defended “one night stands,” and gave her thoughts on the idea of a married couple being pronounced “man and wife.”

Whoopi Goldberg has never been afraid to passionately share her real opinions on a topic – like the time she fired back at those criticizing Barbie . She also has handled people judging her well. For example, one time she was called an “old broad” on The View, and she replied to it in a very good way. So, while it was shocking that she brought up her marriages on television, within the context of the show and the conversation about Hochstein, it actually made a lot of sense.