Why 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Storyline With Veah And Sunny Is My Least Favorite Of The Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "War And Peace." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk.

It's been a trying season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Season 7 already had struggles with a largely unlikable cast, but at least most of their storylines made up for the initial foul feelings. That said, one couple has remained unbearable, and their storyline thus far only makes them seem more irredeemable. Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi boast worst couples dynamic of any so far, and I'm only getting angrier the longer I watch their story.

Nearly everyone in Veah's life told her that secretly bringing her ex Rory to South Africa was a bad idea, including Rory himself. She decided to do it anyway for whatever reason, and we finally saw the fallout after Sunny saw a picture of them together on the plane. Now that the dust is cleared, I have to talk about how I can't stand this storyline, even compared to other disappointments this season.

Veah Missed The Point Of Why Sunny Was Upset About Rory Coming

Sunny nearly walked away entirely after discovering Rory arrived with Veah in South Africa, and had he followed through, it might have rocketed this up to becoming my favorite storyline of the season. There was no reason for her to concoct that plan in secret, which was clear from the moment she tried explaining her actions to him. Had she just explained she wanted a trustworthy travel partner, it might not have been so bad.

It also seems as though Sunny was entirely in the dark about many details of Rory and Veah's friendship, including the fact they conceived a child together, only for Veah to suffer a miscarriage. Sunny felt hurt that he wasn't told any of that ahead of time, and I get it because they're considering a life together. Why is everything that concerns her former boyfriend-turned-best friend information he can't know?

Similar to Niles Valentine and Matilda Nti's wedding situation, this is all something that should've been hashed out well before she got on the plane. I don't understand how these 90 Day Fiancé couples can be so upfront with their family members about the most intimate parts of their relationships but have this annoying problem of being unable to have basic conversations with their foreign boyfriend/girlfriend.

I Have A Theory About Veah's Real Reason For Lying About Rory, And It'd Be A Red Flag If So

Prior to this episode, we knew Veah had friends telling her that bringing Rory to South Africa was a terrible idea, and even she knew there was a good chance Sunny would freak out. Despite all that, she took him on the plane anyway rather than trying to talk it out with Sunny ahead of time, and even posted a photo before take-off.

My theory is that she was motivated to share that pic early on, and that she was likely hopeful that Sunny would see the post and have time to cool off without any kind of confrontation.

I also believe that Veah did not discuss Rory coming with Sunny because she specifically wanted to go with her ex and didn't want to be confronted with the obvious solution of finding someone else to ride a plane with internationally. I'm not even entirely sure why she was afraid to fly into the country alone, considering Sunny met her directly at the airport.

It feels to me that Veah and Rory are like a new version of Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez. The latter duo's co-parenting and best friends dynamic made it hard for them to suceed in their relationships. Sunny is going to have to be ok with having Rory around and, apparently, with Veah keeping him in the dark when she thinks they're up to something he might not approve of. It's an objectively terrible way to establish trust about the friendship and, overall, why I hate this storyline with a passion.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET. Maybe the back half of this couple's storyline can flip my current perspective on it, but I'm not optimistic.