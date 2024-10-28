Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Niles And Matilda Still Together After Postponing The Wedding? Here's What We Know

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode, "Things Fall Apart." Stream the episode with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

In light of the largely unlikable cast, Niles Valentine has been a bright spot in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Even so, refusing to tell Matilda Nti that he didn't want to get married until he'd arrived in Nigeria was a massive red flag, and her reaction to the news was predictable. The two reached an understanding by the end of the latest episode, and she accepted his engagement ring. Does this mean they're still together and may appear on a spinoff as part of the 2025 TV schedule?

Social media can often answer these questions and has proved quite handy with mysteries surrounding other cast members in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7. So far, we've learned that Rayne Fernandez was uninvited from the tell-all special, along with some vital information the show left out about their relationship. Did we have the same luck figuring out what's happening with Niles and Matilda? Here's what we learned.

Matilda's Facebook Suggests They Aren't Currently Together

The first and most obvious sign that something is up in Niles and Matilda's relationship is on her Facebook page. While Niles does not publicly share his relationship information on the platform, people who check out Matilda's will see she openly broadcasts to visitors that she is single. That doesn't seem like a good sign for their relationship, especially after Niles considered them engaged at the end of the latest episode.

I should add that it could just be the privacy settings of her page, but it doesn't seem as though she's too active on Facebook. Her latest update was changing her profile picture back in May, so it could just be an oversight on her end. That said, neither have the other in their profile pictures either, which feels a bit noteworthy to me given her relationship status.

Matilda And Niles' Instagram Page Tells A Different Story

While Matilda's Facebook makes it seem as though the relationship is over, her Instagram is a completely different story. She recently posted a video in which a taxi driver recognized her and then spoke positively of Niles. Prior to that, she shared a video of her walking in slow motion beside a pool, with the following caption:

Slow motion is better than no motion. Believe in God. Believe in yourself and make that move. ❤️❤️❤️

In my opinion, it seems like Matilda was hinting at her relationship with Niles. He wanted to get married, but said that it would be a much longer process than she initially hoped for. This content is a lot more recent than anything we've seen on Facebook, so should we assume that they are still together?

I was ready to say yes, but I was suspicious about Niles' Instagram page. He has exactly one photo on his page that looks like a selfie of him in an office building, which he took with his phone. The photo was taken in August, and I wonder if it was created solely for the show. Is this a fake profile to hide his true account, or perhaps to throw fans who are looking for answers on their relationship off the trail of what's going on?

I have no idea, but I can certainly say I'm unsure whether Niles or Matilda are still together. I do feel a part of me that wants to say they've broken up, but it's overruled by the fact that I'm genuinely rooting for them and hoping their relationship works out. After falling in love with Sean and Joanne Digesu on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, having another newcomer couple to support would be nice.

We will continue to watch and see what happens with Niles and Matilda as their story continues on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Tune in to new episodes on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and catch them the next day on Max!