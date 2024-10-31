90 Day Fiancé's Jovi And Yara Dufren Dressed As Another Franchise Couple For Halloween, And It's Hilarious

90 Day Fiancé's Jovi and Yara Dufren have gained a reputation for their impressive Halloween costumes, but this year's might just take the cake. A year after their tribute to The Addams Family, they've outdone themselves with an unexpected tribute to the TLC franchise. They decided to mimic a couple currently making waves on The Other Way, Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven.

It was a risky gamble to mimic the couple after a storyline that involved Sarper wanting control over Shekinah's nose job and her ultimately moving out after a fight they had, but it seems to have paid off. Check out the skit these two performed in character while wearing their costumes:

I feel like I have to deduct some points from Yara for not changing her hair color or at least finding a wig, but she nailed the clothing choices, hairstyle and attitude of Shekinah. As for Jovi, he's a dead-ringer for Sarper. The hair and clothes are on point, and the expressions are absolutely golden.

I'll be honest, I 100% expected Shekinah and Sarper to have a problem with this. The entire skit mocked their storyline of Sarper training women, and Shekinah having a huge problem with it. Much to my surprise, however, she was in the comments giving her seal of approval over the parody:

Omg I LOVE IT 🤣 You guys are too funny and really killed it with this one… the silver in the hair and the Barbies!! I can’t 💀

Shekinah is, relatively speaking, the easier-going person of the couple, so winning her over wasn't impossible. I thought Sarper would be an entirely different story, considering that he's generally presented in 90 Day Fiancé as a vain person. How would he feel about Jovi trying to replicate his chiseled look that has allegedly won the hearts of thousands of women? Again, I was surprised to see that Sarper was also a fan, though he did have one slight note for the performance:

OMG to be honest i liked it …. 💪. @yarazaya @jovid11 … PS: btw we were born in the same day 🤣

Again, I'm shocked, but maybe I shouldn't be. The skit may come off as mean, but there were far worse things in Shekinah and Sarper's storyline that could've been featured. At least we didn't see Jovi pull out a sex journal or the strange and still mildly confusing origin story of Shekinah being raised Amish.

As for how both couples are doing in their relationships, we have no reason to suspect anything is amiss. Neither are in the Season 2 cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which feels like a great start. A decent amount of those who participated in Season 1 were either married 90 Day couples who split, or had plans for marriage and don't anymore. Credit goes to Jovi and Yara for making it out of that season seemingly unscathed, and congrats on another successful Halloween costume!

Catch Shekinah and Sarper on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The season is still going strong, and I'm sure there's still plenty of drama to get to before the big tell-all specials.