Why I Think 90 Day Fiancé Fans Will Be Seeing A Lot More From Brandon And Mary After Major Update Rumor

Warning! The following contains potential major spoilers for Brandan and Mary's storyline in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 introduced us to a slew of new couples, but one pair stands out as possibly being the most interesting so far: Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Demasu-ay. Their 24/7 Facetime obsession, paired with jealousy issues, have made them the trendy new couple for fans to talk about, so it would be great news to know that they might be around for a long time. I have a feeling they'll be destined to show up on one or more spinoffs in the future, assuming they stay involved in the franchise when moving forward from the big rumored updates.

On the show, Brandan has only just arrived in the Phillippines, but a couple of reported tidbits about the 90 Day Fiancé couple indicate things will quickly move forward from there. Here's what is being said about their relationship, and why we might be seeing them in other shows beyond The Other Way in the next year.

Brandan And Mary Are Allegedly Now Married

Thanks to some social media posts shared by Brandan's mother, Angela, InTouch was able to seemingly confirm that he and Mary will indeed tie the knot at some point toward the end of their journey. Sorry to burst anyone's bubble hoping for things to go sour for them, but it appears this courtship will end in marriage, even though it may not happen during the current season airing on TLC and streaming with a Max subscription.

Getting married is one thing, while staying married is quite another. Marriage, especially in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, is not always an indicator of a happy ending, as plenty of couples have split up after getting betrothed. Viewers will undoubtedly want to know how these two work things out concerning the issues they're having as a couple as seen in the show, which is one reason I think they'll be shoo-in candidates for a future season of Happily Ever After.

Mary Might Be Pregnant

Another big reason we may be seeing more of Brandan and Mary revolves around the rumor that she is pregnant with their first child. Fans have talked about since-deleted posts from Brandan's mother referencing the pregnancy indirectly, as well as a direct message between Mary and a fan in which she apparently confirmed she was expecting. The latter also posted a video on TikTok, and viewers could see the top of her belly, which was taken to mean she was teasing a baby bump (via Mac.and.Chisme).

If Mary is pregnant with Brandan's child, this seems like another positive sign that 90 Day Fiancé will be welcoming them back for future storylines. Couples like Jovi and Yara Dufren were featured in the franchise both before and after their daughter's birth, and there's certainly interest on my end in seeing how cast members' relationships evolve as they become parents.

Of course, there's always the possibility that Brandan and Mary get through their first season of 90 Day Fiancé and decide they're done. As many couples have learned, it's hard having one's relationship put under a microscope and evaluated by the general public on a weekly basis months after the events took place. I wouldn't blame them for wanting to step away and live their lives in private, though I do hope they sign on for many seasons to come.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Anyone behind on episodes can catch up on HBO Max, as well as watch all of the other 90 Day shows all in one place.