Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Season 5 Premiere Already Gives Me Bad Vibes About Brandan And Mary

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 premiere "Far Trek: The Next Generation." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé is back already with another season of The Other Way and a cast that has a few fresh faces as well as some familiar ones. This season wasted no time on starting the drama, and I'm admittedly shocked by who I was surprised by the most. Brandan and Mary initially seemed like the feel-good couple of the season even if they were a little clingy, but the premiere revealed something that already gives me bad vibes about Mary.

Brandan has saved up a lot of money to move to the Philippines from Oregon, but there are some major issues in his relationship with Mary that his family feels need to be addressed. At first, I thought this was just typical family drama with a foreign lover, but after seeing Mary's startling confession during the premiere, there's a serious problem here.

Mary Does Not Like Brandan Associating With Other Women

Mary and Brandan spend almost every waking hour of their day on video calls, including when they're in the bathroom. Brandan explained part of it was due to their love for each other after two years of dating online, but added there was another component to it all. Both parties suffered from previous relationships where their ex cheated, which gave them trust issues.

I'm sure some cast members like Before The 90 Days' Tyray Mollett would've loved a significant other like that so he would've found out sooner he was being catfished, but there is a massive downside to this arrangement. Brandan revealed that Mary does not like him being in the presence of any woman he isn't related to, to the point she was actively jealous when he went to the dentist and had a woman tech working on him.

Brandan has honored Mary's request, but doing so has driven a wedge between the fairly new relationship between him and his mother. Brandan's mother lost custody of him over a decade ago due to drug use, but he's reconnected with her and his step-siblings over the past year in an attempt to mend their relationship.

However, because his mother has female roommates, Mary has forbidden him from going to her house. There was a tense exchange between Mary and his mother during the episode because of this, and it's clear they don't really like each other. It was a rough situation, made even worse by what we learned earlier in the episode.

Mary Revealed She Secretly Meets Guy Friends

Just like Brandan is expected to avoid women, Mary is expected to avoid hanging out with men. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way revealed, however, that Mary has actively deceived Brandan and that she regularly hangs out with three guy friends she's known since she was young. Mary admitted Brandan would be furious if he found out about this but wouldn't understand.

What's worse is that Mary intentionally unplugs her router whenever she wants to see these boys. That way, she doesn't have to explain to Brandan why she can't chat, and can evidently still have her "no women" rule without seeming like a hypocrite. Mary hoped to keep this secret from Brandan when he came to the Philippines, but I have a feeling it will somehow come to light, given how open she was about it during her filming.

This is the type of drama that will justify 90 Day Fiancé fans snagging a Max subscription, but I'm nervous for these two. Hell, at this point, I'm rooting for these two to be one of the mystery couples for the couples therapy spinoff, though who knows if they'll even last that long. This may not be a pleasant storyline to watch, but I have a good feeling it'll be entertaining.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We've only just gotten started, and not every couple has made it to their destination, so be sure to watch the premiere and be ready for next week's episode.