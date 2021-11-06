Why Competing On The Masked Singer Was An ‘Emotional Experience’ For The Beach Ball

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen the latest episode of The Masked Singer Season 6, read on at your own risk.

The stakes continue to rise, as The Masked Singer gets ready for the semifinals. Unfortunately, that means the number of contestants on the show will continue to dwindle. Another competitor's road to the Finals ended this week as a wildcard was eliminated for the first time this season. This development came to be when the Beach Ball was ultimately sent home. But for them, being a part of the singing competition was about more than just winning the Golden Mask. With this, one of the two people who performed in the costume explained why participating in the Fox singing competition was an emotional experience for them.

As usual, the judges (including guest judge Joel McHale) were all over the place when it came to their guesses. In regard to the Beach Ball, much of the assumptions hovered around reality stars such as the Kardashians (and Jenners) and the ladies from Jersey Shore. While they were in the ballpark, no one guessed that it was actually Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alums Mama June Shannon and Alana Thompson in the costume. The big reveal was a heartwarming moment for the performers after a few turbulent years for the mother-daughter duo. Shannon was very aware of that, as she revealed to People why performing on the show was so special:

Well, Alana I know would've hoped that it was just her on stage, and me too because I'm that backstage mom hyping her up. But it was a great experience. I realized the last time we were out there together doing a huge project, which was Dancing with the Stars, I was in my addiction. But during The Masked Singer, I had been clean for over a year and a half. So, for me, it was an emotional experience, and I guess that's why I teared up when we got on stage the night of the performance. Because I was actually doing something with her for the first time outside of everyday life, our show — a huge project in California — sober.

Luckily, the reality TV alum was able to connect with her daughter in a fun and sober way. One would imagine that longtime fans were glad to see the mother-daughter duo back together again. Her battle with drug addiction has been well chronicled in recent years but, thankfully, the Mama June: Not to Hot star is in a better place in her life. But the she wasn’t the only one who loved being on stage.

Daughter Alana Thompson revealed she and her mom had a fun time in California. Based on her comments to the trade, it appears the two really got to spend some quality time together. And I honestly can't think of a more unique way for a parent and child to bond.

While the mother-daughter duo got to reconnect, their performance allowed other Group B contestants like Mallard and Caterpillar to remain on in the game. With The Masked Singer entering the semifinals next week, Group A will be the first to show off their talents. You can see who gets eliminated when the show airs on November 10th at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.