Why Fox's Accused Is The Perfect Show To Binge Over Summer Hiatus Before Season 2

Fox's Accused closed out Season 1 and will return to the network for Season 2. For those who didn't have a chance to catch this season, they missed out on one of television's more entertaining crime shows of 2023. Fortunately, I think anyone who wants to jump in and catch up with their Hulu subscription ahead of Season 2 will find this is the perfect show to binge during summer hiatus.

While there are still plenty of shows coming up on the 2023 TV schedule, there's no denying that the WGA writers strike on top of typically slow summer months for television will make quality streaming options vital for entertainment. I'm here to say that Accused should be at the top of the list, especially if you're someone who is a fan of shows like Law & Order or NCIS.

Accused Tells A Crime Story From A Unique Perspective

Many crime shows begin with the crime and the investigators then work their way through trying to piece together the motive and the suspect. Accused begins each story in the courtroom with the person on trial, and after we learn of their charges, we see the alleged crime play out from the way they experienced it.

Through this storytelling, we can get a sense of why the accused person did what they did, or in some cases, why they're being accused of something that they didn't do. It's not an entirely original concept considering this show is adapted from the original UK series of the same name, but I'm glad Fox made the decision to bring the premise stateside!

The Episodic Format Makes It Easy To Skip Around

One thing prospective viewers might appreciate about Accused is that they can skip around Season 1 and watch the series in whatever way they see fit. Each episode is a standalone story, so viewers don't need to feel pressured to check out Episode 1 immediately if they don't think the premise is something they'll be into. I would encourage anyone watching to check out the episode description that entices them the most, whether that be for the story or the actors involved.

There Are Some Great Actors Attached

The Accused Season 1 cast is stacked with notable actors who make their appearances in different episodes throughout the season. Episode 1, for example, stars Michael Chiklis, known for his time on The Shield and for wearing The Thing head in Fantastic Four. He joins other names like comedian Whitney Cummings, The Wire's Wendell Pierce, and The O.C.'s Rachel Bilson, among many others. With the star power attached to Season 1, I can only imagine the people who may be on the cast list for Season 2.

Stream all fifteen episodes of Season 1 of Fox's Accused right now on Hulu. I have a feeling that this might be one of Fox's next big shows if it can find more viewers in the offseason, especially if they end up loving the series and are eager for more episodes after their binge.