Why I Think 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Tell-All Was A Little Too Rough On Holly And Wayne

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 tell-all Part 2. Read at your own risk!

We're two parts into 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Season 5 tell-all, and after the latest two hours of chatter, I can't help but feel bad for Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish. They had their relationship put under a microscope in the tell-all, and while that's par for the course in this situation, I think host Shaun Robinson and the other cast members were a little too rough on the couple.

Holly made it clear to Wayne when filming ended for The Other Way Season 5 that she wasn't comfortable in South Africa, and wanted him to consider living in the United States. Wayne wasn't sure he was ready to leave everything he's ever known for a new country, and the tell-all picked up with her back in the U.S. after caring for her sick mother. The situation between her and Wayne was pretty tense as a result, and it felt like everything said by the cast during their segment only made it worse.

How The 90 Day Fiancé Cast Made A Tense Situation Much Worse

When Holly and Wayne mentioned they'd had some communication issues since she arrived back in the United States, everyone in the tell-all seemed to jump on the situation like a pack of wild dogs. This included the commentary from guest cast members, whose presence in lieu of an audience of fans wasn't appreciated, who then began questioning why Wayne couldn't get his phone fixed. And that line of thought soon semi-evolved into the assertion he was deliberately not fixing his phone so that he could ignore Holly.

Wayne was then pressed by the cast to address whether he still loved Holly, which would have been a rough question to ask even in the most ideal situation. Wayne had only mentioned minutes beforehand that he hadn't spoken to Holly in the weeks prior to the tell-all, and then admitted he didn't know where they stood. She took that response poorly, and while I don't blame her, it felt like an unfair question to pose when everyone was already aware they had real limitations to their communication.

To me, it just felt like Holly and Wayne's situation wasn't great, but perhaps no more wildly complicated than the typical rough patches that couples go through in this franchise. So having things end in Holly tearfully leaving the set after questions about whether or not Wayne truly loves her, well, that was well beyond what I perceived their issue was. And it felt kind of wrong for the cast and Shaun Robinson to have played a part in instigating things.

What Will Happen With Holly And Wayne?

Holly and Wayne appeared to be on the verge of being yet another 90 Day Fiancé married couple who split, but there is some good news to report. Holly is rather active on social media, and when checking to see if she and Wayne were still together, I found a video of the duo posted on her page with seemingly nothing amiss.

What's even more interesting is that not long before this post, Holly took to social media complaining about her location being doxxed. This is just speculation, but it would appear based on these two bits of information that Wayne might've finally made the move to the United States to be with Holly on a more permanent basis. Again, this part is just speculation, but it does appear that they were still together after the tell-all. I'm happy to see that because I'd love to binge-watch future seasons of their story with my Max subscription.

There's still one part left of the tell-all to go for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5, and I can only imagine what's next. Perhaps we will find out more about Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Demasu-ay's baby or see Kimberly Rochelle make more controversial comments. I'm down for anything, provided they give Holly and Wayne a break going forward.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the final week of the tell-all ahead of the holidays, and gear up for a new year of the franchise which isn't too far away.