Where Is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele After That Shocking Yohan Revelation? Here's What We Know

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Stranger Things Have Happened." Read at your own risk!

I was shocked to see Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo were still together when the cast list for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 dropped, so I can't say I'm overtly surprised to see their relationship seemingly fall apart as the season closed. It seems the married couple finally called it quits after cheating allegations and money trouble, but what comes next for the United States citizen? CinemaBlend did a bit of digging to find out if Daniele remained in the Dominican Republic or returned to America following the latest shocking revelation about her husband, and learned a bit about where things stand.

For anyone who missed the episode on TLC or hasn't streamed it yet via a Max subscription, it turns out Yohan was living a double life. Daniele was contacted by another woman who claimed to have been in a relationship with Yohan since the month before their marriage. After digging deeper, Daniele learned it wasn't an isolated incident, and that several other women were also in ongoing relationships with Yohan, which shut the door on the potential for any kind of reconciliation.

In Daniele's mind, the only decision left to make was whether to move forward in her new life in the Dominican Republic or move back to the United States. It appears we have an answer on which she chose based on Instagram, as the 90 Day Fiancé star shared a lot of content lately from the United States. Check out her latest post, which was from Miami, Florida:

A post shared by Daniele Gates (@liveyinsa) A photo posted by on

Prior to the above post, Daniele shared quite a few posts from New York, where she was living before she made the disastrous decision to leave the United States for the Dominican Republic. Based on these latest posts, it appears that she's doing some traveling, and the lack of photos with Yohan indicate they really did split up. That said, I'm still going to wait until the tell-all before adding them to the growing list of 90 Day Fiancé couples who split.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kenny And Armando Mourn The Loss Of Their Dog (Image credit: TLC) The couple had to say goodbye to a beloved pet.

While social media can be a good indicator of where things stand for 90 Day Fiancé couples, many of them are aware that fans are checking up on their accounts. As such, some cast members can be deceptive in what they show online, whether it's to prevent spoiling their storyline by breaking NDAs, or to attempt to keep viewers invested in the mystery.

As such, I don't want to sit here and say that Daniele and Yohan are 100% done, even though the final episode before the tell-all seemed to make that clear. Hell, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods might've split after it appeared they were getting married after their latest spinoff appearance, so anything can happen.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has finally hit the tell-all phase, so be ready for that and all the details about what's happening with each couple in the coming weeks. I know I'll be tuning in for more on what's happening with Yohan and Daniele.