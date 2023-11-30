90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Brandan And Mary Share First Photo Of New Baby And Their Unique Name

It's been an up-and-down road on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way for Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Demasu-ay. After Brandan and Mary's painful proposal scene and a wedding reception derailed by bugs, it seems the couple is on track to better times. This is because TLC revealed the first picture of the couple's new baby, as well as their unique name ahead of the upcoming tell-all specials.

Big rumors surfaced that Mary was pregnant not long into their run on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which was later confirmed when Mary took a pregnancy test later in the season. Now, a picture of the child has surfaced thanks to the official TLC X account, as well as the name of the couple's baby girl:

“Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I’ve never been this happy in my whole life.” Congrats to Brandan and Mary on the birth of their little girl! 🍼 🎀#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/qOV0N1DnX8November 30, 2023 See more

Midnight is certainly a unique name that is more atypical than others, but it's still a great one. The baby was born back in August, according to Entertainment Tonight , and it was revealed Mary gave birth via c-section. Based on her comments, it sounds like she's very happy to be a mother and have a baby added to their family.

Where Is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele After That Shocking Yohan Revelation? Here's What We Know (Image credit: TLC) Here's what we know about Daniele.

With the inclusion of a new family member, I assumed we'd be seeing more of Brandan and Mary in 90 Day Fiancé's season on the 2023 TV schedule. That feeling has only bolstered after hearing the brief update on their marriage in the preview for The Other Way tell-all, where Mary explained Brandan still hadn't given up his video games habit.

In one brief clip, Brandan confessed to getting lost in gaming for hours, and when mad about that, he can occasionally take it out on Mary. The only other detail we heard is that he has called her a "bitch" when they fight, and other cast members said they found the relationship to be toxic.

That take shouldn't be new information to those who have kept up with Brandan and Mary's storyline, which is always available to revisit with a Max subscription. I noted immediate bad vibes in the Season 5 premiere after their introduction, and Mary's jealousy issues put a wedge between them throughout the bulk of the season. Fans will likely be invested and curious to know whether or not becoming parents will lead them to mature, or if it will exacerbate the previous problems they had before marriage.

90 Day: The Other Way kicks off its tell-all on TLC on Monday, December 4th at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's bound to be lots of drama given all that went down with each couple featured on this season, so viewers should make sure to clear their schedule and hunker down to watch the sparks fly during this multi-part event.