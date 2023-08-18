Big Brother Spoilers: I Was Shocked About Week 3's HOH Winner, But They Might Sneakily Be Season 25's Strongest Player

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, August 18th. Read at your own risk!

Hisam Goueli had his wish granted at the end of Week 2 of Big Brother, despite efforts toward a vote flip. Reilly Smedley is out the door, but the outgoing HOH doesn't realize he might be in more danger than he was when he had her in the game. That's assuming the right person won the Week 3 Head of Household, and while I'm shocked they won, this week's victor could certainly make a case for the strongest player in Season 25 by targeting him.

We can debate all day whether or not targeting Hisam is in the best interest of his allies in The Professors, or we can talk about how it might just take one Houseguest's argument as the game's strongest player to the next level. With that said, CinemaBlend discovered who won the HOH via watching Big Brother online, and found out how they might become the sneakiest power player this game has seen in quite some time.

Felicia Johnson Won The Head Of Household

If I hadn't seen the keys around her neck when watching the live feeds with my Paramount+ subscription, I wouldn't have believed it. Felicia Johnson, the oldest Houseguest in the game, is the Week 3 HOH in Big Brother. Felicia, the first woman over the age of 60 to play the game, is proving that age is just a number when it comes to winning the game's biggest competition. I'm surprised but I couldn't be happier to see it happen.

Evicting Hisam Would Give Felicia A Real Argument For Season 25's Strongest Player

With her first HOH win, I think Felicia is well on her way to becoming the strongest player in Season 25. She's well-aligned with everyone, has zero enemies, and a social game that is so sneakily deceptive, I'm not even sure most Big Brother players watching notice it. Many in the game see Felicia as the sweet elderly lady who acts like a grandmother, but they don't realize how sharp and cutthroat she is behind closed doors.

Felicia can drastically increase her resume in the game if she takes out Hisam, the only other competition winner still in Big Brother. She also has the advantage of possibly taking out Hisam on a week when almost everyone agrees about voting him out. Felicia can move to evict whoever she wants, but I think she'd be foolish to go for anyone other than him.

Afterward, I could see Felicia coasting for the next two weeks, assuming she runs a low-key HOH week. She'll miss out on the upcoming Pressure Cooker HOH, which is probably for the best because I'm not sure she would've stuck around as long in it with the younger competitors. Whoever wins will have a chance to send her home, but does anyone really want to be the one who evicts the elderly woman who only did what everyone in the house asked her to do?

The optics would be terrible, which is why I love how this week is set up for Felicia. In my mind, I see her as a lock for the jury house at minimum, and maybe someone will even decide to keep her around in hopes she'll be an easy out in the final weeks. I think that would be a huge mistake, given the early craftiness we've already seen from her, but only time will tell.

Big Brother will air its upcoming HOH competition for viewers to see on CBS this Sunday, August 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Enjoy the early start for the Sunday episodes while they last because later on this season, we'll all be staying up late to watch.