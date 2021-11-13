Why Kanye West Believes People Don’t Want Kim Kardashian Become A Lawyer

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian made a point (several times) to support Kanye West's latest album, Donda. Even if that meant donning a wedding gown as some kind of leitmotif/performance art. And apparently, that level of support goes both ways. The reality star has been studying to become a lawyer for some time now, with the full backing of her ex. In fact, the notorious rapper appears to have a bone to pick with people who'd seemingly wish Kardashian to fail in her legal aspirations.

As was shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ final season, Kim Kardashian has taken her studies very seriously. She was being mentored at the time by the very same lawyers whose cases she had advocated for in front of former president Donald Trump. Kardashian has since attempted and failed the “baby bar” exam twice but is still continuing her quest. In newly released footage from his interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Kanye West has shared that he thinks people don't give the mother of his four kids enough credit. He said:

I feel like there’s people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer, because you know what happens when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? That shirt gets a little bit higher. The cleavage gets a little bit more covered up. It's 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that are posing a little bit, they want to become a lawyer. She affects people in that way, and there's people who don't want her to affect women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way.

It's true that some of the public perception around the starlet becoming a lawyer is that she should stay in her reality TV, provocateur place. Which is slightly unfair. But at the same time, the Kardashian-Jenner empire has indeed come to be by selling a very specific and carefully curated “look” to their fans and the world. And it's obvious that even though the rapper thinks becoming a lawyer equates to their cleavage being “covered up” more – that's not exactly the case where the other members of the famous family are concerned.

Nevertheless, Kim Kardashian is seemingly pushing back against expectations of her anyway. She broke ranks and made fun of perceptions about her famous family on Saturday Night Live recently. The former E! star’s lawyer quest will also allegedly be the focal point of the family's new Hulu show, so she's not giving up the fight just yet. But apparently, Kanye West doesn't believe the process is going well right now, saying:

My wife was in a session with the lawyer that was training her, and the lawyer started making bad suggestions, and I was like, 'Man, this dude is an idiot.' They've got an idiot teaching my wife. She gon' fail the bar a third time. … They can put a lawyer who gives you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you just missed your test by this much. ‘You'll get 'em next time.’

This is the second round of controversial comments from Kanye West regarding his ex amidst their split. He had previously claimed that he didn't actually want a divorce and had never seen any legal documents to that effect. Though based on the updates we've heard (like Kim Kardashian's legal wins in the case), it would appear that the divorce is still moving forward.

All in all, it would seem we've learned at least two things about their confusing relationship lately. One is that there seems to be no love lost between them, and the other is that Kanye West is still referring to her as his “wife” despite possibly having a new girlfriend.