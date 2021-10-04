How Kim Kardashian's New Hulu Show Will Be Different From Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Details have been scarce surrounding the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu series, with Keeping Up With the Kardashians having aired its last episode in June 2021. Viewers have followed the famous family through their reality show for over a decade, so the months-long radio silence has been a little disturbing and unexpected, especially because we know there’s more coming. But what could it be?! And when will we see it?! Fear not! It looks like we’re finally getting some answers, and the new Hulu project sounds like it’ll be quite a bit different from the longtime E! staple.

Filming has begun for the new Kardashian Hulu series, according to a source for Us Weekly, who said that all of the secrecy surrounding the family’s new direction has definitely been intentional.

It’s an entirely different concept. It’s more chic. They recently started filming. They’re going to try to keep filming on the down-low as much as possible to keep it a surprise for fans.

How exactly the Kardashians, plus a film crew, could ever keep things such as "a TV production" on the down low is beyond me. But it must be working, since the details are so few and far between. Without as many fans clued into filming, the new series can probably keep viewer speculation to a minimum ahead of episodes going live.

Another difference between the shows is the central focus. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians honed in on the entire Kardashian/Jenner squad, the Hulu show will reportedly mostly feature Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian — and "future baby daddy" Travis Barker, to be sure! — and the women's mother Kris Jenner. It was previously reported that Kourtney and Travis’ PDA-filled relationship would appear on the new show, as well as Barker’s two children.

As far as subject matter goes, the still-untitled Hulu series will also follow Kim Kardashian’s ongoing journey to become a lawyer. In the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the future SNL host revealed that she had failed on her second attempt at the “baby bar,” which is required at the end of the first year of her program. She said she could try again in summer of 2021, and while it’s unknown if she did, the new series is likely to address that, as the new report indicates Kim’s political journey will be a major story line.

There’s a strong focus on Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of in the last season [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians]. They’re making [the new show] somewhat political.

Another big change in the switch from E! to Hulu is a new production schedule that will result in quicker turnover between filming and airing. Episodes will reportedly “air sooner than months out” and the family is enjoying “having more control” during the filming process. I think it’s a smart move by Hulu to try to quicken the turnaround. One thing that always bugged me, personally, about Keeping Up With the Kardashians was by the time something aired on E!, the stories had already been in the tabloids for weeks if not for months.

We still don’t have a premiere date, but assuming the above news is true about less time between filming and streaming, it shouldn’t be long now! Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on the Kardashians' Hulu series, and until then, you can stream Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as a number of other Kardashian spinoffs, on Hulu. And be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule for upcoming premieres.