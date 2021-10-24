No Big Deal, Just Kourtney Kardashian Showing Off Cleavage As She Gets To Work On Hulu Show

The Kardashian-Jenners are pretty darn good at using their hourglass figures to market their various businesses. And even with the public perception that Kourtney Kardashian is perhaps the “realest” of the brood, she is no different in that regard. Case in point being only a few months ago, when she posted a seemingly unedited booty pic for the Gram – in order to promote a Poosh workout regime. More recently, the eldest Kardashian has been showing off some cleavage on social media as she gets to work on the family's new Hulu show.

To be fair, we've seen the reality TV star's cleavage a lot amidst her ongoing romance with fiancé Travis Barker. It was giving serious sultry Twilight vibes at one point, but the two of them seem to think of their relationship more like True Romance. (Yikes.) Nevertheless, the media mogul has taken to Instagram to show off said cleavage while getting her makeup done for filming of the mysterious Hulu project. See the same pic from multiple angles here:

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney Kardashian isn't giving anything away about the new Hulu show with these images. (Unless it does, in fact, have to do with makeup and leather encased cleavage.) What we know so far about the family’s follow-up to Keeping Up with the Kardashians is that all the Kardashian women are signed on to produce “global content,” with Kris Jenner also hinting that they will be looking “fabulous.” A production source has revealed more recently that the show will get “somewhat political,” as more time is invested in Kim Kardashian's attempts at becoming a bonafide lawyer. They also claim it will be “more chic” – whatever that means.

Rumors also suggest that Kourtney Kardashian’s soon-to-be husband, Travis Barker, and his kids will participate in the new show on the streaming platform. Barker himself is no stranger to reality TV, as he had headlined two seasons of Meet the Barkers with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. But if he is involved in whatever is going on, then it would seem that it'll likely be a more high-scale version of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In other words, the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenners could be taking center stage once again. Which means, Kim and Kanye West’s divorce, Kylie Jenner’s new baby, and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, could be fair game. However, Kourtney's involvement would then be a little confusing. (She notoriously hated filming the original E! show and even took a hiatus after a slap fight with Kim.)

Honestly, your guess is as good as mine regarding what the Kardashians have cooking over on Hulu. If it's anything like Kim Kardashian's tongue-and-cheek turn on SNL, though, with family being much more adventurous, then sign me up. (Well, I already have a subscription anyway…)