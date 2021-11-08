As Kim Kardashian Spends Time With Pete Davidson, Has Kanye West Found A New Girlfriend?

This past year has been very interesting for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, since the latter filed for divorce back in February. In the months that have followed, the two have continued to co-parent their kids and seemingly get adjusted to their new normals. Various reports have suggested that they’ve also been seeing other people. For instance, recent rumors now tie Kardashian to actor and comedian Pete Davidson . So what’s going on in West’s world (no pun intended)? Well, if sources are to be believed, he’s now seeing a new girlfriend.

The 44-year-old “Donda” rapper has reportedly started a relationship with model Vinetria. According to Page Six , the musician has been “hooking up with” the 22-year-old “for a while now.” Though the relationship has not been confirmed by either person, the site’s sources seem to have evidence that proves they are indeed together. Apparently, Ventria was present at her alleged boyfriend’s Sunday Service this past weekend. She was also purportedly with him during his widely-covered interview on the Drink Champs podcast.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kanye West has been linked to someone this year -- and a model at that. Back in June, it was reported that he’d started dating Irina Shayk, the former partner of Bradley Cooper (who she shares a 4-year-old daughter with). Though the romance was never formally confirmed, sources alleged, at the time, that Kim Kardashian was “happy” for them . But by August, the pair had reportedly broken up , with a source saying there was “nothing going on” between the two at that point.

This recent report regarding Vinetria does come as a bit of a surprise, given the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s recent comments. During the aforementioned interview on Drink Champs, he claimed that he still wanted to be with his reality TV spouse and still actively referred to her as his “wife.” The man, who legally changed his name to Ye in October, also asserted that people in his “wife’s ear” are allegedly pushing her to divorce him. Though he claims the SKIMS founder doesn’t want to split up, sources say there’s no chance for a reconciliation .

Meanwhile, many seem to be intrigued (and honestly a bit confused) by the fact that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are spending time together. The two were first seen holding hands at an amusement park over Halloween weekend, though reports quickly asserted that they were just friends. However, they’ve seemingly had more meet-ups since, including a rendezvous in New York .

The rumored fling is said to have been initiated after the reality TV star’s friends told her to “go for it.” However, reports also suggest that her inner circle doesn’t want her to rush into anything with the Saturday Night Live star. Though neither has spoken publicly on their recent hangouts, it has been said that they were incredibly close when Kardashian hosted SNL a few weeks ago.

While “Kimye” still seems to be headed for divorce, that hasn’t stopped the two stars from spending time together . Over the summer, they were spotted having a family outing with their four kids and were also said to be spending quality time alone. And of course, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also appeared at a few of her soon-to-be-ex’s Donda listening parties. She even donned a wedding dress and appeared in an August performance that involved Marilyn Manson.

There’s honestly no telling what lies ahead for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. On the surface, it appears that they’re moving on with their lives but, if West “ain't never even seen the [divorce] papers,” then they clearly have unfinished business. We can only wait and see how things continue to develop as 2021 draws to a close.