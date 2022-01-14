Why Magnolia Network Is Already Backtracking After Pulling New Show Home Work Due To Complaints
Magnolia Network is making another change.
The past week has seen some difficulties for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network. After finally debuting a few days ago in the former DIY Network spot, it was quickly met with controversy when several homeowners who’d been involved in the taping of the series, Home Work, accused hosts Candis and Andy Meredith of poor workmanship, misappropriating funds, and other unsavory claims. The series was pulled from Magnolia Network on January 7, only two days after its television debut, but now Home Work will return to the channel and we know why.
Why Magnolia Network Is Putting Home Work Back On TV
Just last night, after Candis and Andy Meredith took to their Instagram to share what they believe to be a full accounting of their side of what happened in those disputed renovations, Magnolia Network’s president, Allison Page, gave a statement to People revealing that Home Work will return to TV and noted why the decision was reversed. Page said:
