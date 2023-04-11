Kelly Ripa Takes A Shot At The T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Scandal Now That She'll Be Working With Husband Mark Consuelos Full Time

The days of Live with Kelly and Ryan are numbered, as Ryan Seacrest prepares to make his exit from the daytime talk show this week. Taking the six-year host’s spot is someone Kelly Ripa is already very familiar with — her husband Mark Consuelos . The decision to feature married co-hosts on what will be Live with Kelly and Mark is an interesting one for ABC, as the network recently weathered Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship scandal on GMA3: What You Need to Know. Ripa seemed all too aware of the situation, as she referenced the drama with an amusing comment during a recent interview.

Kelly Rips foresees a “seamless” transition when her husband steps into the role of her permanent co-host on Monday, April 17. That’s certainly good news for ABC, which parted ways with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in January after a lengthy investigation into their romantic relationship, which began while both were still legally married to their respective spouses . When asked about the ex-GMA3 co-anchors on What What Happens Live , Ripa had jokes, taking a shot at the scandal by responding:

Mark and I have taken a vow of chastity while we will be working together, because I know how ABC does not like that, you know, TV partners bangin’ on the side. So, we promise, no bangin’ on the side for us.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have never been shy about broaching intimate topics, with the Riverdale actor even sharing a wild sex story with viewers on one of his guest-hosting stints on Live when Ryan Seacrest was absent . In fact, one does have to wonder if he will continue to bring the same flirty energy to Live with Kelly and Mark as he does to their cheeky social media posts .

Either way, the suggestion that ABC would have a problem with the spouses of almost 27 years “bangin’ on the side” is actually pretty funny. You can see the full exchange below:

#KellyAndRyan co-host @KellyRipa reacts to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' GMA affair scandal. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/H2qTQpSVj5April 7, 2023 See more

It’s possible, though, that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes might have trouble finding the humor in their situation, as they continue to figure out what’s next since signing their exit agreements with ABC News. Insiders report that the duo are looking to continue working together on TV , be that on a talk show, docuseries or even a reality show. However, it seems major networks may not be interested, as CBS and CNN have reportedly passed on hiring them .

As T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s employment situation remains in flux, viewers can look forward to seeing real-life couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos next week. First, however, Live with Kelly and Ryan will bid farewell to Ryan Seacrest, whose last episode will be Friday, April 14. We’ll have to tune in to see what’s in store for his final days, but if Consuelos’ sentimental message to the American Idol host was any indication, we might be in for some tears.