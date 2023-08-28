Why Vanna White’s New Wheel Of Fortune Contract Allegedly Still Hasn’t Been Finalized
What's the hold-up?
Production has already begun on Pat Sajak’s final episodes of Wheel of Fortune, but if anyone thought that already naming Ryan Seacrest as his eventual replacement would make the swan song season immune to drama, think again. Vanna White remains tied up in contract negotiations, with her salary reportedly the big sticking point. So where do things stand between White and producers, and why haven’t the two sides been able to find common ground yet?
It was reported earlier this summer that Vanna White had lawyered up in order to renegotiate her contract to include her first traditional pay raise in 18 years. Wheel of Fortune pushed back on this, which the co-host of 41 years reportedly saw as a sign of disrespect. According to a new report, the powers that be have doubled down on wanting White to return to show for Ryan Seacrest’s transition, but they’re also allegedly looking further into the future with her negotiations. An insider told the Daily Mail:
Vanna White and Wheel of Fortune clearly both have objectives in these deals, with the co-host wanting to get compensated fairly and the show wanting to set itself up for when she will inevitably be replaced. The source continued:
After 41 years, Vanna White’s terms don’t seem to be outlandish. It was reported that she was asking to bump up the $3 million she currently makes to $7.5 million. With Pat Sajak reportedly taking home $15 million, that moves her from one-fifth of the host’s pay up to half (though some sources have alleged she’s asking for even more than that). However, insiders have consistently claimed the show is not on the same page regarding the amount of money she wants, so with neither side backing down, how long will these negotiations last?
The good news is that it sounds like both sides want to resolve the issue sooner rather than later, as to not have the contract disputes hanging over everyone’s head for the entirety of Pat Sajak’s farewell tour. The source said:
Little-to-no drama sounds pretty good, but who will be the one to compromise to get it done? Wheel of Fortune’s 41st season is set to premiere in September with Pat Sajak leading the way. Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties for Season 42 in 2024.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
