Will FBI Kill Off A Key Character In The 'Chilling' Fall Finale?

Spoilers ahead for the December 7 episode of FBI, and light spoilers for the upcoming fall finale of Season 4 on CBS.

FBI delivered a big Scola episode as the last of Season 4 before the fall finale on December 14, and it’s already clear that the show is going big to close out 2021. The upcoming episode, called “Unfinished Business,” is going to be an intense one even by FBI standards based on what has been revealed so far, and the early details raise a question: could Season 4 kill off a key character in the fall finale?

Well, if ever there was a bad guy with the reasons and resources to go after this particular unit of FBI agents, it’s the one who will be coming back for the fall finale: Vargas, as revealed by the official episode description for “Unfinished Business.” Check out the description courtesy of CBS:

After Rina is critically wounded while heading to work with Jubal, the team makes the chilling discovery that a vengeful Vargas (David Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and continues to target the rest of their team and their loved ones.

David Zayas debuted as Antonio Vargas in the fall finale episode of FBI Season 3, and is arguably the closest thing that the show has to an ongoing big bad. Even though he has only appeared in a couple of episodes so far, he casts a long shadow, particularly for Isobel , and clearly being in prison hasn’t meant that he can’t strike back at the people who caught him. So, will any of the agents or their loved ones actually perish due to Vargas in the fall finale?

Well, the episode description only states that Rina will be “critically wounded,” so it sounds like she’ll at least survive the initial shooting, and the team making the “chilling discovery” that Vargas was behind the attack may mean that they’ll be able to get ahead of the violence and prevent anybody else from being hurt. That said, Vargas is a slippery foe, and the promo for the fall finale indicates that they won’t have an easy time.

In fact, the promo for the fall finale reveals that Rina isn’t the only one who will be shot, as Maggie is seen taking a bullet as well. Take a look:

The good news on the Maggie front is that she was wearing her bulletproof vest and it looks like she took the bullet in her protected torso, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be hurt, and OA is clearly concerned about her after she’s shot. The bigger fear might be that harm or death comes to their loved ones, in which case FBI wouldn’t be killing off the biggest character(s), but instead characters key to the series regulars.

Admittedly, not all of the agents have extended families or friend groups who have appeared on the show, although it’s worth noting that Season 4 has featured Jubal’s son and ex-wife, and Jubal is the one in the promo who has connected the dots about Vargas targeting their families. FBI also brought back Maggie’s sister Erin in Season 4, and the December 7 episode reunited Scola with his sister-in-law for the first time in five years.