Will Trent’s Latest Episode Has Me Unconvinced About Will And Angie's Relationship, But I Can’t Get Enough Of Ramon Rodriguez And Erika Christensen

Spoilers ahead for Episode 4 of Will Trent Season 3, called "Floor Is Lava" and available streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

A key part of Will Trent's three seasons so far has been the saga of Will and Angie. Their relationship was complicated enough already for the first two seasons before he arrested her in the Season 2 finale, and fans saw in the latest episode that there is plenty of awkwardness in the 2025 TV schedule. They reunited for the first time since he arrested her, and while I feel like the show wants me to root for them to get back together, I just can't.

That said, I will certainly root for Erika Christensen and Ramón Rodriguez to share the screen together. One of their scenes in "Floor Is Lava" had me floored, and their last was nearly as powerful.

The pair were actually powering through the awkwardness in their earliest interactions in "Floor Is Lava," which is impressive considering what happened the last time they met. (Perhaps it's for the best that she didn't see him in his scruffy stage, though.) That changed about halfway through the episode, when Will jokingly apologized that she had to deal with a gluten free cake. That triggered Angie's anger about what she felt he really needed to apologize for: getting her arrested for covering up a murder.

And what proceeded was a pretty brutal fight between two people who loved each other deeply but also had some serious grievances with each other. Will insisted that she gave him no choice; she argued that "of course" he had a choice. He was frustrated that she didn't feel she could confide in him before he arrested her, while she pointed out that him arresting her was proof that she was right not to confide in him.

It all came to a head when she shouted that he'd blown up their life together, saying:

You blew up our life! We were building something. We were finally in a good place. We were talking about having kids!

Will wasn't going to just take her accusations without standing up for himself. Just as emotional as she was, he responded:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You think I don't know that? I fought for this relationship. For us. I wanted it more than anything. A family?

And that wasn't even the end of it! He insisted that he hadn't deliberately sabotaged them and "it killed" him to do it, while Angie just wanted to leave the room ASAP. When the door was finally unlocked, she left with a parting shot of "Go to hell, Will." Both were on the verge of tears, and I was just about ready to pause my watch of the episode just so I could rewatch that scene.

Ramón Rodriguez and Erika Christensen absolutely crushed it. Their characters' relationship has never really been terribly healthy, and I'm looking forward to seeing more of Will with Marion and whatever Season 3 has in store for Angie and Scandal alum Scott Foley's character, but dang it, the two are just compelling to watch together. I can't help but be conflicted on not particularly wanting their characters in a relationship but always invested when the actors work opposite each other.

I imagine that they might have fewer intense scenes in the foreseeable future, though. The episode ended with both acknowledging that they missed their best friend, and Will expressed his hope that they "can somehow get past this." She doesn't think so, though, after having a lot of time to think about it. They reached an impasse all those months before, and they can't go back. Angie may have summed up how I feel about them in their final scene together, saying:

We're not lovers. We're not... friends. We're coworkers. We've been saving each other and pushing each other forward and pulling each other back since we were seven years old. We can just stop.

Will expressed that he's not sure he knows how to just stop with her, and she responded with "Wilbur Trent, I release you." And if that was the last intense scene between them for a while, then I'd say they ended on a strong note. Besides, short of their characters being killed off, neither Ramón Rodriguez nor Erika Christensen is going anywhere, so it's likely only a matter of time before Will Trent revisits the saga of Will and Angie, for better or worse.

See what the ABC drama has in store for them next with new episodes of Will Trent on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, ahead of Kaitlin Olson's High Potential at 9 p.m. ET and The Rookie at 10 p.m. ET. All three can also be found streaming on Hulu.