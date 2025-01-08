'It's Really, Really Rough': Will Trent's Ramón Rodríguez Reveals Where Things Stand With Angie In Season 3, And Now I See Why He Looks So Scruffy
I don't know how long I can do "Will Trent in Jeans."
Friends and viewers, the 2025 TV schedule is now playing host to the fallout from Will Trent's dramatic Season 2 finale. With quite a few balls in the air, Season 3's current run on ABC has series star/executive producer Ramón Rodriguez revealing where things stand. And, yes, that includes where Will and Angie (Erika Christensen) stand. Needless to say, I understand why the man looks so uncharacteristically scruffy!
As fans saw in Will Trent’s Season 2 closer, “Do You See the Vision?”, Angie’s cover up of a murder that inadvertently created a serial killer led Will to have her arrested. Following that heart-shattering moment, our titular detective used some of that vacation time he had banked to disappear. Which leads to Ramón Rodriguez’s update, which he shared with TV Insider:
Now, if you haven’t seen Will Trent’s impressive Season 3 premiere, don’t worry. I won’t spoil it for you, as I haven’t seen it myself. However, I have seen the trailer that preceded its debut on the airwaves, and I’m going to share it just to show you how scruffy our intrepid GBI agent looks:
Jeans, a beard, and six months of not letting anyone know where he’s been. Yeah, it sounds like Will pulls a Skyfall, only without having to get shot in the process. So I can see why the normally well dressed and "pathologically scrupulous" man created by author Karin Slaughter is in a state of disrepair. If you fantasized about having a really good life with the love of your life, right before you arrested them, you’d probably be feeling a certain way, too.
And, as you’d expect from a show like Will Trent, Season 3 is going to have to reckon with the consequences of Will’s actions. Which is going to give Erika Christensen’s good-hearted rogue cop a chance to speak her piece as well. At least, that’s what I’m thinking after these further remarks from Ramón Rodriguez:
I, for one, find myself already happy for two big reasons: the first being that Will Trent has returned to his detective beat on ABC, Tuesday nights at 8 PM ET. The second is that if that trailer is any indication, we’ll see the usually spiffy form of Special Agent Trent back in business by the end of that Season 3 premiere.
Also, I really need to know how much I should root for Gina Rodriguez's potential love interest character, or if I can continue to want Will x Angie to be a thing. If you’re like me and happened to miss Part One of this two-part story, it’s currently available to check out with a Hulu subscription. So don’t forget that the day after new episodes are sent to broadcast, you streaming folk can catch up yourselves.
