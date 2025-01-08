'It's Really, Really Rough': Will Trent's Ramón Rodríguez Reveals Where Things Stand With Angie In Season 3, And Now I See Why He Looks So Scruffy

Friends and viewers, the 2025 TV schedule is now playing host to the fallout from Will Trent's dramatic Season 2 finale. With quite a few balls in the air, Season 3's current run on ABC has series star/executive producer Ramón Rodriguez revealing where things stand. And, yes, that includes where Will and Angie (Erika Christensen) stand. Needless to say, I understand why the man looks so uncharacteristically scruffy!

As fans saw in Will Trent’s Season 2 closer, “Do You See the Vision?”, Angie’s cover up of a murder that inadvertently created a serial killer led Will to have her arrested. Following that heart-shattering moment, our titular detective used some of that vacation time he had banked to disappear. Which leads to Ramón Rodriguez’s update, which he shared with TV Insider:

We see that him and Angie aren’t even [talking]. She’s no longer APD. And we see the moment when he walks back home for the first time, and he walks in his house, and Nico’s upset at him, and we see that dining table that represented everything that was about his potential future with Angie, and that that is no longer the case anymore. So we’re kind of picking him up after the wake of his decision to leave, and a lot of those relationships we get to explore throughout the season and how they potentially get it back.

Now, if you haven’t seen Will Trent’s impressive Season 3 premiere, don’t worry. I won’t spoil it for you, as I haven’t seen it myself. However, I have seen the trailer that preceded its debut on the airwaves, and I’m going to share it just to show you how scruffy our intrepid GBI agent looks:

Official Season 3 Trailer | Will Trent - YouTube Watch On

Jeans, a beard, and six months of not letting anyone know where he’s been. Yeah, it sounds like Will pulls a Skyfall, only without having to get shot in the process. So I can see why the normally well dressed and "pathologically scrupulous" man created by author Karin Slaughter is in a state of disrepair. If you fantasized about having a really good life with the love of your life, right before you arrested them, you’d probably be feeling a certain way, too.

And, as you’d expect from a show like Will Trent, Season 3 is going to have to reckon with the consequences of Will’s actions. Which is going to give Erika Christensen’s good-hearted rogue cop a chance to speak her piece as well. At least, that’s what I’m thinking after these further remarks from Ramón Rodriguez:

It’s really, really rough in the first several episodes, and once Will and Angie finally do get to be face to face, it’s not an easy thing. They both have their reasons for being upset at each other, and Will has his reasons of why he did what he did, and so it’s really complicated, and hopefully audiences will be happy.

I, for one, find myself already happy for two big reasons: the first being that Will Trent has returned to his detective beat on ABC, Tuesday nights at 8 PM ET. The second is that if that trailer is any indication, we’ll see the usually spiffy form of Special Agent Trent back in business by the end of that Season 3 premiere.

Also, I really need to know how much I should root for Gina Rodriguez's potential love interest character, or if I can continue to want Will x Angie to be a thing. If you’re like me and happened to miss Part One of this two-part story, it’s currently available to check out with a Hulu subscription. So don’t forget that the day after new episodes are sent to broadcast, you streaming folk can catch up yourselves.