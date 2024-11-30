Will Trent Adds A Scandal Alum To Season 3 Cast To 'Heat Things Up,' And I'm So Ready

The end is in sight for the long break since Will Trent ended Season 2 with the title character's devastating decision. While ABC's hit drama won't be back before the end of the 2024 TV schedule, fans won't have to wait too long into the 2025 TV schedule to see Ramón Rodriguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, and the rest of the returning cast members back in action. A Scandal alum is coming on board as well, to – to quote the show itself on social media – "heat things up." Welcome Scott Foley to Will Trent!

Scott Foley will recur in the upcoming third season of Will Trent, according to Deadline, in which he'll play the confident emergency of medicine head at a local hospital. As Angie's new love interest, his down-to-earth qualities may come in handy! It's hard to say too much about the character ahead of the Season 3 premiere on January 7, but the official Will Trent Instagram account posted this message along with the casting news:

It’s about to get scandalous 👀 Meet Dr. Seth McDale when [Scott Foley] comes to heat things up on Will Trent this season! 👏

Likely best known for his work on Scandal across most of the show's seven seasons, Foley first distinguished himself on the small screen as a main character on Felicity, which famously ended after leading lady Keri Russell cut her hair. After the short-lived Fox series Whiskey Cavalier opposite Lauren Cohan, Foley's most recent recurring TV credit was on The Girls on the Bus, streaming now for anyone with a Max subscription.

It remains to been how much he'll be featured in Will Trent this season; I wouldn't be surprised if his tenure depends on how long Will and Angie remain broken up this time, which in turns depends on whether their split is fixable. Considering that Season 2 ended in the aftermath of Will deciding to arrest Angie, I won't be surprised if the "will-they/won't-they" dynamic will be firmly in "they won't" for a while. (You can find the first two seasons streaming with a Hulu subscription now.)

Plus, Gina Rodriguez joined Will Trent Season 3 as the new assistant district attorney and a possible new love interest for Will, so it seems both Will and Angie will have love lives... just not with each other. As for Rodriguez, you can get a glimpse of her in the promo for the third season below:

A post shared by Will Trent (@willtrentabc) A photo posted by on

Given that the Season 2 finale aired back in May 2024, Will Trent fans are in luck that ABC is bringing the drama back early in the new year, with the January 7 premiere in the 8 p.m. ET time slot. Tuesdays will look different than they did during the second season, though, with Kaitlin Olson's freshman series High Potential scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and Nathan Fillion's The Rookie at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows will be available next day on Hulu.