Will Walker Say Goodbye To Lindsey Morgan's Micki In The Emotional Midseason Finale?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Walker episode “Partners and Third Wheels.” Read at your own risk!

Walker Season 2 hasn’t been an easy ride for Lindsey Morgan’s Micki so far. She’s been trying to find her way back to normal following her stint in deep cover, but the trauma of seeing a former lover (coincidentally involved in her deep cover operation) die has brought a lot of feelings to the surface that she has struggled with. This has caused problems for Micki both at work and home; with the actress leaving the show this season and the current storyline, it’s looking like we could see her potential exit in the midseason finale.

The synopsis for Walker’s midseason finale, called “Douglas Fir,” is out, and with it comes talk of a “new chapter” for Lindsey Morgan’s Micki. Read more on that below, and all the other shenanigans the Walker crew will get into in its last episode of the year.

Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future. After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter. Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party.

Based on the synopsis, it appears Trey and Micki could be on the verge of ending their relationship. That’s not entirely surprising given the past few weeks of them struggling to get on the same page, so that could be what this talk of a “new chapter” is all about.

Another indicator that the “new chapter” could be a breakup between Trey and Micki can be found in the midseason finale promo for the next episode of Walker. There's a brief two-second clip in the footage (seen below) that shows Micki in a conversation with Trey, and then later crying while walking. Take a look:

Now, Trey and Micki could be done, but is that all Micki will decide to change in the Walker midseason finale? Micki’s been struggling to return to normal life on all fronts, and try as Cordell might , he hasn’t been able to bring his buddy out of the darkness and back into the field with him. It’s entirely possible this breakup happens, and Micki decides to step away from her position and head elsewhere.

That might seem like a stretch if not for the fact that actress Lindsey Morgan will leave The CW series before Season 2’s end. Morgan didn’t give an explanation for why she decided to leave beyond “personal reasons,” but it’s reported she had the support of producers and Jared Padalecki in her decision. It's possible that Episode 6 of Season 2 could be the beginning of her inevitable exit. Granted, this feels like a downer ending for Micki if that’s where this is headed, but I guess it’s better than killing her off!