Will We Ever See Sherlock Season 5? Here's What We Know
So many questions....
Sherlock Season 5 has remained unannounced, but not undiscussed, so now we have to discuss it.
There was a time when Sherlock was on top of the world. Regarding the most interesting Sherlock TV shows or movies, the U.K. series, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, was one of the best. Not only did the two of them have great chemistry as the famous Sherlock and Watson, but the stories were full of fun and had plenty of opportunities for adventures to take afoot.
However, it's been a decent amount of time since the last season of Sherlock was released. Season 4, which came out in 2017, has long been seen as the show's conclusion, but the thing is that Sherlock was never canceled. There was never an announcement that the show was ending or even the creators coming out saying that the series was coming to a close.
They just stopped making episodes despite the show being a huge hit. However, there are reasons for this. If you're wondering if Sherlock Season 5 might end up happening, here is what's been said about it.
Steven Moffat Says He Would Start "Writing Tomorrow" If Cumberbatch And Freeman Came Back
The first thing we have to talk about is that Steven Moffat, the co-creator of Sherlock, has openly said that he would start "writing today" if both Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman wanted to return to their roles in the show.
In an interview that Moffat did with BBC Today (via The Independent) in January 2023, he said that he would begin working on Season 5 if the two main actors were able to return to the roles despite their hectic schedules:
Moffat then jokingly added that because the two actors have moved onto "bigger and better things," the rest of the Sherlock crew had been left behind:
Either way, it's already clear that Moffat wouldn't mind working on another season with the two of them if they were to return. But there's also an interesting key piece of news about Sherlock Season 5 that we should discuss – one from years ago.
Moffat Also Planned Season 5 With Season 4 Years Ago, So The Ideas Are There
In 2014, Steven Moffat said that Season 5 was planned out simultaneously with Season 4. At a BAFTA screening for the Season 3 finale, "His Last Vow" (via The Independent), he revealed that both he and Mark Gatiss, the other creator, had worked on both series (seasons) 4 and 5 for the show:
Hearing this is major because the fifth season hasn't even been announced – and it's even more surprising that they planned both but only ended up going with Season 4.
Benedict Cumberbatch Has Said "Never Say Never" To A Possible Season 5
However, even if Sherlock Season 5 is still up in the air, the show's main star says that it's possible he could return.
Benedict Cumberbatch, who won a Primetime Emmy for playing Sherlock Holmes, said in an interview with Esquire in November 2021 that he says "never say never" to returning to Sherlock for a fifth season. The circumstances "need to be right" for him to come back:
Benedict Cumberbatch has been extremely busy since Sherlock ended its fourth season in 2017. Not only has he taken on the role of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (most recently playing the sorcerer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), but Cumberbatch has done so many other great movies since. He's been swamped.
However, hearing Cumberbatch say he's willing to return under the right circumstances should be great for fans.
Martin Freeman Is Also Game For A Fifth Season If There's A "Good Script"
You can't have Sherlock without Watson. In any iteration of the famous franchise, Watson is always there to help the man, and Martin Freeman was the perfect casting to go with Benedict Cumberbatch. The good thing is that Freeman says he would return to – provided there was a "good script."
In an interview that Freeman did on The Jonathan Ross Show in November 2022, he revealed that the "door is never shut" on Season 5 of Sherlock, and that he would come back if there were a good story for them to tell:
Martin Freeman has also been recently successful over the last few years. He too joined the MCU to play Everett Ross, and he's appeared in many other movies and shows, including A Christmas Carol, The Operative, Ode to Joy, and the TV shows Angelyne and Breeders, so he's been quite busy.
Freeman also revealed that he was happy to be "taking a break" from Sherlock back in 2018 when the show first went on hiatus, but hearing the two stars talk so freely about possibly coming back to the series is optimistic.
Sherlock Season 5 Could Also Become A Movie
The last thing we should mention is that Sherlock Season 5 could become a movie if given the opportunity.
In an interview that Mark Gatiss did with The Guardian in July 2023, he was asked why he likes to turn big IP's like Sherlock and Dracula into miniseries rather than films.
Gatiss said that he was genuinely interested in making them for TV and that it's hard to get people interested in cinema. Adding that on, he also said he would "love" to make a Sherlock movie:
While this doesn't confirm that he would do that, it's also a great thing to bring up,] considering I have seen plenty of miniseries and shows go that route, where they make a movie after several years. Sherlock could end up following that path.
And realistically, that might better fit into Cumberbatch and Freeman's busy schedule compared to a multi-episode series, where every episode is decently long. Who knows?
Either way, Sherlock Season 5 still isn't confirmed, and we'll likely have to wait for news for a while, if ever. But until then, I'll rewatch the show and be sad that I'm still waiting – or maybe check out the Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock movies again because I'm craving my mystery flicks.
