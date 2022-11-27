11 Sherlock Holmes Movies And Shows And Where To Watch Them

Over the years, over 350 actors have portrayed Arthur Conan Doyle's titular detective character, Sherlock Holmes. From the early days of silent films to today's streaming giants, the world cannot seem to get enough of the deductive hero and his inquisitive sidekick, Dr. Watson. The character has been reimagined several times over the years, and has been modernized to fit the sensibilities of an ever changing audience.

With iterations spanning almost 100 years, here are some notable Sherlock Holmes movies and TV shows, and how you can watch them now.

Sherlock Holmes Film Series (1939-1946)

In the early days of film, one of the first notable portrayals of Sherlock Holmes came from British actor Basil Rathbone. The actor, along with Nigel Bruce, who played his sidekick Dr. John Watson, made fourteen films based off the work of Arthur Conan Doyle's stories. The first two films were produced by 20th Century Fox and took place during the Victorian era. Universal Pictures produced the latter twelve films and updated them to fit the 20th century and contained elements relating to WWII. The first three films in the series were directed by Sidney Lanfield, Alfred L. Werker, and John Rawlins, with the remainder helmed by Roy William Neill.

The list of films includes: The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes and the Voice of Terror, Sherlock Holmes and the Secret Weapon, Sherlock Holmes in Washington, Sherlock Homes Faces Death, The Spider Woman, The Scarlett Claw, The Pearl Death, The House of Fear, The Woman in Green, Pursuit to Algiers, Terror by Night, and Dressed to Kill.

The Hound Of The Baskervilles (1959)

In 1959, directer Terence Fisher directed another adaptation of the Doyle novel The Hound of the Baskervilles. The film starred Peter Cushing as Sherlock Holmes and André Morrell as Dr. Watson. The film also featured Dracula's Christopher Lee as Henry Baskerville. The movie follows Holmes and Watson as they investigate a mysterious "hound" curse that has been prevalent in the Baskerville family following a centuries old murder.

Murder By Decree (1979)

Murder by Decree is another adaptation of a Doyle novel, called Jack the Ripper: The Final Solution. The Sound of Music's Christopher Plummer portrays Sherlock Holmes in this iteration, and performs alongside the legendary James Mason as Dr. John Watson. The film is directed by Bob Clark and was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The story follows Holmes, who investigates the serial killer Jack the Ripper as a private detective. The police try to deter Holmes by refusing his help in the investigation, but he prevails by gaining assistance from Robert Lees, played by Donald Sutherland.

The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes TV Series (1984-1994)

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was a British tv series for ITV Granada. It ran for 10 years, and featured adaptations from Doyle's novels, as well as brand new original detective stories featuring the character. British actor Jeremy Bratt became best known for portraying the titular character on English television, and was accompanied by David Burke, and later Edward Hardwicke, as John H. Watson.

The series spanned nine seasons and was created by Michael Cox. The stories involved Holmes consulting the police in a variety of cases, as well as taking on his own cases as a private detective alongside military veteran John Watson, who lives with him at 221B Baker Street.

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Young Sherlock Holmes was a reimagining of Sherlock Holmes helmed by Rain Man director Barry Levinson, which was written by Home Alone director Christopher Columbus. The film shows Holmes as a precocious teen in boarding school, who meets his bemused best friend and sidekick, John Watson. The two try to solve a series of suspicious deaths that occur on the school's campus. The titular character is played by Nicholas Rowe and John Watson is played by Alan Cox.

Without A Clue (1988)

Without a Clue is a comedy adaptation of the famous characters. This film also reimagines them, flipping the characterizations of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. This Thom Eberhardt helmed filmed sees Dr. Watson as the brilliant detective, with "Sherlock Holmes" being an actor pretending to be a detective so Watson can maintain his reputation in the medical world. Without a Clue stars veteran actor Michael Caine as Sherlock Holmes, and Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley as John Watson.

Sherlock Holmes Film Series (2009-present)

The 2000s saw more stylistic iterations of the Sherlock Holmes stories on screen. In 2009, director Guy Richie helmed two films about the Arthur Conan Doyle character for Warner Bros. Pictures. The films are titled Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows, and star Robert Downey Jr. as Holmes and Jude Law as Watson. The original film is about the eccentric detective's journey into investigating a mysticist's plan to control England by mysterious and magical means. The subsequent film follows Holmes and Watson as they travel throughout Europe, trying to foil Professor Moriarty's plan to instigate a global conflict.

A third film in the series has been announced and is set to be directed by Rocketman helmer, Dexter Fletcher. Downey Jr. and Law are said to be planning to reprise their roles.

Sherlock TV Series (2010-2017)

One of the most popular Sherlock Holmes imaginings comes from the BBC, when the television series, Sherlock, became internationally beloved. Dr. Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch's breakthrough performance as Sherlock on the series helped make him the household name he is today. He starred alongside The Hobbit actor Martin Freeman, who portrayed John Watson on the series.

The show is set during a contemporary period with an eccentric, awkward Holmes at the center. He moves in with Watson, who acts as his right hand man as they investigate a series of crimes that Holmes' nemesis, Professor Moriarty (played by Fleabag's Andrew Scott), may or may not be behind. The series ran for four seasons, and contained 13 episodes, including a Victorian-set holiday special.

Elementary TV Series (2012-2019)

Sherlock Holmes also got a 21st century American update on CBS. The long-running network television series, Elementary, portrayed Holmes as a disgraced former detective who left London for New York City after a stint in rehab. He is given a sober companion in the States, Dr. Joan Watson, who lost her medical license and now helps former addicts maintain sobriety. To ward off his addiction, Holmes becomes a consultant for the NYPD. Sherlock was portrayed Jonny Lee Miller on the series, with a female reimagining of Watson played by Kill Bill's Lucy Liu. The show ran for seven seasons and was created by Robert Doherty.

Mr. Holmes (2015)

In 2015, Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon directed Mr. Holmes. The film was adapted from A Slight Trick of Mind, written by Mitch Cullen, and was inspired by Doyle's characters. Mr. Holmes gives audiences an older Sherlock Holmes, played by Sir Ian McKellen. The title detective is 93, retired, and living in Sussex. He struggles to remember details from his last unsolved case, as his mind is starting to slip. The film also co-stars Ozark's Laura Linney as Mrs. Munro, and is as heartwarming as the trailer suggests.

Enola Holmes Film Series (2020, 2022)

Enola Holmes is a film series that reimagines the Sherlock Holmes story by giving him a young sister, Enola Holmes. The films are adapted from The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer, and are helmed by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer.

The critically acclaimed first film follows Enola (played by Millie Bobby Brown) who is the spunky sibling to the celebrated detective (portrayed here by Henry Cavill). While tracking down her missing mother, she embarks on an adventure to save the entire country during the Victorian era. The sequel, Enola Holmes 2, features another puzzling mystery and follows the titular heroine who tries to make a name for herself as a professional detective while living in her brother's shadow. Both films feature an all-star cast, and a version of the iconic John Watson character, as played by Himesh Patel.

Sherlock Holmes always seems like an inspiration for filmmakers and writers to draw upon, so there will likely be even more films to note in the future. But for now, there are several incredible versions of the beloved detective to check out at this moment. We will continue to keep an eye out for another RDJ take on the character, or another Millie Bobby Brown reimagining, so make sure to keep checking back with CinemaBlend.