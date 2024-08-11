The Roses: What We Know About The War Of The Roses Reimagining

If you’re looking for your next dark comedy, then The Roses is the one for you, and this is what we know about it so far.

When it comes to some of the best dark comedies, there are plenty we could point to. We could talk about some 2024 releases , like Kinds of Kindness or Abigail, or we could bring up some iconic ones from the past, like Heathers, Beetlejuice and many more, but soon, another one will be joining those ranks – The Roses, a reimagining of the 1980s film, The War of the Roses.

But with a name like The Roses, something so beautiful, how could it be dark? And what could it be about? This is what we know so far.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As of August 2024, there is yet to be a set release date for The Roses, which does make sense. The film was only announced in April 2024 by Deadline , where it was confirmed who would star, so it would be surprising if we already had a release date set in stone.

Even so, 2024 already has some significant movies coming out, such as the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (another dark comedy), the anticipated rom-com We Live In Time , and many more, so maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that The Roses won’t be released amongst so many significant releases coming soon.

The Roses Cast

(Image credit: BBC)

If you’re wondering about who is going to star in The Roses, we have you covered. The Deadline article above from April 2024 confirmed the main two stars of this film – both of whom you will surely know:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Theo

Deadline confirmed that actor Benedict Cumberbatch would play Theo, the leading man of The Roses. Cumberbatch has been in the business for many years but gained a substantial amount of fame for not only portraying one of the best Sherlock Holmes adaptations in the TV show Sherlock, but also Doctor Strange in the MCU.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some of Benedict Cumberbatch’s best films include The Imitation Game, Hawking, 12 Years a Slave, Atonement, The Power of the Dog, and more.

Olivia Colman as Ivy

It was also confirmed that Olivia Colman would play Ivy in The Roses and star opposite Cumberbatch. Colman is an acclaimed actress who has starred in several movies and TV shows.

Some of Olivia Colman’s best movies include The Favourite, The Father, The Lost Daughter, Wonka, The Lobster and more. She also starred in The Crown for two seasons and has had roles in shows such as Heartstopper, Broadchurch and others.

Additional The Roses Cast Members

While we know the characters of both Cumberbatch and Colman, several other major stars have signed on for The Roses, as reported by Deadline in June 2024. These include:

Kate McKinnon

Andy Samberg

Ncuti Gatwa

Sunita Mani

Zoë Chao

Jamie Demetriou

Belinda Bromilow

At the time of this writing, none of their character names are confirmed, and we’re not sure who they will be playing, but we're talking about a stacked ensemble. Kate McKinnon is known for her time on SNL and several other comedic roles, such as her part in the Barbie cast .

Andy Samberg was also a leading cast member on Saturday Night Live but has since expanded into several comedic films like Palm Springs, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and the Hotel Transylvania Series. He also starred in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast .

Ncuti Gatwa is known for his role in the Sex Education cast and is the current Doctor on Doctor Who. Sunita Mani has appeared in shows such as GLOW and Mr. Robot. Zoë Chao recently played a role in Strangers and was part of The Afterparty, one of the best shows on Apple TV+.

Jamie Demetriou is an English actor who is known for his role in Fleabag but has appeared in movies like Strays, Cruella and more. Belinda Bromilow held a role on The Great, one of the best Hulu shows , and appeared in Doctor Doctor.

This cast makes me that much more excited for The Roses, and now I can’t wait to see it.

What Is The Roses About?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Okay, so I’ve gone over the cast, but what exactly is The Roses about? The film, as I said in the introduction, is a reimagining of The War of the Roses, a 1989 film directed by Danny DeVito. In the Deadline article that confirmed the film, it’s said that the movie will follow Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman).

They have promising careers and a good family, and their intimate lives are going great as well – at least on the surface. But, underneath all of that is a layer of “competition and resentments,” which become even bigger when Theo’s job takes a tumble.

I am already interested. Now let’s get a trailer.

Jay Roach Will Direct

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

As reported by the April 2024 Deadline article, Jay Roach is directing The Roses. Roach is known as a great comedic director, so I can totally see this pairing.

The director is known for the Austin Powers films but has also directed several other big comedies and dramas as well, like Bombshell, Trumbo, Dinner for Schmucks, Meet The Parents and more.

Filming Is Ongoing As Of June 2024

(Image credit: BBC One)

In June 2024, Deadline reported that filming for The Roses had begun. At CineEurope 2024, it was announced that production on the film started the week prior, in mid-June, so we know that filming is ongoing right now. What that means for a release date, we’re not sure yet, but hopefully, we’ll get some updates soon.

What are you excited about when it comes to The Roses? All I know is that I’m going to be seated for this dark comedy – I’m in need of a good laugh/cry.