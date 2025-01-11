Jennifer Garner Reveals Devastation Near Her Former Home And Places She Held Near And Dear In Wildfires: 'I Did Lose A Friend.'

Over the course of this week, Los Angeles, California has been devastated by unyielding wildfires spreading throughout the city. Thousands of residents have lost their homes in the fire and had to evacuate due to the continued spread. While a bunch of celebs have moved out of Hollywood in recent years, many stars like Chris Pratt and Mark Hamill still live in the area and have drawn attention to the devastation. Now, Jennifer Garner is also speaking out, drawing attention to her former neighborhood, the Pacific Palisades, which is one of the most ravaged by the fires.

Garner and celebrity chef José Andrés took time to speak to MSNBC journalist Katy Tur about the wildfires and the devastated community. Garner specifically talked about how she lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years and became a member of the community there. While the three stood amongst the rubble and remains, the actress reflected on how many beautiful memories were created there and the lively place it once was. She said:

Can I tell you, my best friend’s house was down the street, they had a gong in their backyard. There were so many kids that played in the street, and they would hit the gong at the end of the day and call them home just like neighborhoods across the country. It’s not some far-away place that you can’t reach. This is the street we’d run down on 5Ks, this is where the little fire truck that – God bless our firefighters – this is where the fire truck goes on the 4th of July parade. This is a neighborhood.

These fires have decimated these sacred spaces, and rebuilding is going to have to be a community effort. Firefighters in Los Angeles have been working tirelessly to contain the spread, and celebs like Kevin Smith and Mandy Moore have also used their platforms to provide updates about their homes and highlight the work of the first responders, as Garner does here. Jason Momoa did the same, showcasing the heroism displayed by everyday citizens.

While the 13 Going On 30 actress no longer lives in the Palisades, she did suffer immeasurable loss from the fires. Aside from losing her former neighborhood where she made memories with her family, she also lost a friend who ended up not being able to leave during the spread. The situation is clearly still raw, but it did draw attention to the magnitude of the devastation. She said:

I did lose a friend, and for our church it’s really tender, so I don’t feel like I should talk about her yet, but yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out in time.

Through stories like this, it's clear that Garner, as well as many others, are grieving this insurmountable loss and a community that will take years to rebuild.

While the Alias star's current home is still standing, as she has since moved, she explained that she still feels heartbroken for her friends and loved ones who have suffered losses. This has prompted her to do what she can to help out, participating in charity drives and using her voice to help garner national attention. She said:

My heart bleeds for my friends. I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes. I feel almost guilty, walking through my house. What can I do, how can I help, what can I offer, what do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have.

Jennifer Garner has been a longtime advocate for disaster relief efforts and clearly has already stepped up to help. Through her work with organizations like Midnight Mission, who she volunteered with during Thanksgiving , as well as her association with Save the Children, she’s been helping families who’ve lost everything rebuild their lives.

As California continues to grapple with the aftermath of these catastrophic fires, the actress's words are a reminder of the resilience and compassion that communities can foster in the face of adversity.

Our thoughts are with the citizens of Los Angeles and those who have faced tremendous loss during this time.