'With A Heavy Heart,' Billy Bush Talks Seeing Lisa Marie Presley Struggle On The Red Carpet Just Days Before Her Passing

Lisa Marie Presley’s death at 54, which stemmed from cardiac arrest, shocked fans, who had recently seen her at the 80th Golden Globes (where Elvis was one of the night's winners). Numerous celebrities, including ex-husband Nic Cage, have shared touching tributes in the aftermath of the musician's passing. Her appearance at the Globes has since become a significant topic of discussion, considering that it now marks her last public appearance. And "with a heavy heart," Extra host Billy Bush recalled seeing Elvis Presley's daughter struggling while on the red carpet.

Billy Bush recalled being the last person to interview Lisa Marie Presley before she left the carpet that night. The Extra host spoke about his last interaction with the late daughter of the King of Rock and Roll during his appearance on the news program Banfield. The TV personality specifically opened up to Ashleigh Banfield about noticing some red flags concerning Presley’s health on the red carpet:

While two nights ago, it was the last interview she did before walking into the show… I can tell you this we had two steps going up to our platform, and I asked her ‘Let me lend you a hand to come up.’ And she was on the arm of Jerry Schilling… He was holding her arm, and she was relying very much on his support for balance. She spoke very slowly. I can tell you this after the interview was over, I said to my crew ‘Something’s off.’ There’s no question that she was off. She was a little slow.

The media personality paints a very detailed picture here, and it lines up with other reports that have surfaced in the last few days. There’s speculation that the "To Whom It May Concern" singer may have been showing signs of heart trouble before her death on January 12. Over the years, the late star had been open about her health struggles, including her battles with drug addiction. It goes without saying that these additional details only make any already sad state of affairs even more tragic.

Lisa Marie Presley had become a welcome sight in the midst of awards season, as she's promoted Elvis, Warner Bros.' critically lauded biopic on her father. The movie stars Austin Butler in the titular role. While reflecting on the Golden Globes, Billy Bush made note of the close relationship that Butler had formed with Presley since the film's release.

Her support for Austin Butler goes back to the Summer of 2022 when she was she was constantly hyping up Elvis and singled out the rising star’s ability to channel her late father. Her mother Priscilla Presley, also praised the actor and, following Lisa Marie's passing, Butler paid loving tribute to her. In previous interviews, Butler mentioned that he'd become quite close to the Presley family and had gotten to spend some quiet moments with Lisa Marie.

It's likely that there will be more remembrances -- like Billy Bush's -- of Lisa Marie Presley to come over the next few weeks. Her passing hits hard, and we here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.