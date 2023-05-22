Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown Teases The Twists Coming In The Season 2 Finale
Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown tells CinemaBlend what to expect in the Season 2 finale.
Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of Yellowjackets Season 2, titled “It Chooses.”
For quite some time now premium networks have been offering cutting-edge and wildly popular new dramas. Showtimes has a megahit in the form of Yellowjackets, which is currently in the midst of its second season on the air. The sophomore entry in the show is nearly over, and it’s been full of horrifying sequences for the teen cast in the woods. And Yellowjackets’ Jasmin Savoy Brown recently teased to CinemaBlend the upcoming twists coming in the Season 2 finale.
When Yellowjackets premiered, it immediately became super popular online thanks to its outstanding cast and horrifying premise. Season 2 of Yellowjackets has been a doozy, and finally saw the teens in the ‘90s resort to cannibalism in order to survive the winter. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with Taissa actress Jasmin Savoy Brown thanks to Scream VI arriving on digital platforms. During our chat I asked what we can expect from the upcoming finale. While being careful not to reveal any spoilers, Brown shared with me:
Well, color me psyched. It sounds like the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets is going to be firing on all cylinders. And while the fans definitely expected more crazy twists for the wilderness plot line, it seems that the chaos will also bleed into the modern timeline. The group of adult characters are all together, and it seems like they might be leaning into the “sacrifices” and belief systems they adopted while surviving their time in the woods. Is it the weekend yet?
Narratively, it seems like just about anything could happen in the Yellowjackets finale, thanks to the high stakes in both timelines. Javi’s death in 1996 seemingly marks the second time that the team will resort to cannibalism while trying to survive their first winter in the woods. But will Travis be able to eat his own brother? Will Coach Ben be able to bring himself to eat someone? Only time will tell, but the ritual of hunting each other now seems like it’s been set. Which makes the question about who is Yellowjackets’ Pit Girl all the more thrilling.
Then there’s the current timeline and adult cast. The surviving Yellowjackets reunited at Lottie’s compound, and while things were light at first they’re getting far more insidious. The cliffhanger for “It Chooses” showed Lottie putting poison in a cup, and wanted to do another game of chance to see who would drink it… just like the card game in the woods. Does this mean that one of the actors are going to be killed off? We’ll see, but I don’t think it’s looking good for adult Van, played by Lauren Ambrose.
Luckily we won’t have to wait long before the Season 2 finale is here. Yellowjackets airs new episodes Fridays via the Showtime app, and on TV on Sundays. Scream VI arrived for purchase on Digital now and in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on July 11th from Paramount Home Entertainment. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
