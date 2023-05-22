Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown Teases The Twists Coming In The Season 2 Finale

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of Yellowjackets Season 2, titled “It Chooses.”

For quite some time now premium networks have been offering cutting-edge and wildly popular new dramas. Showtimes has a megahit in the form of Yellowjackets , which is currently in the midst of its second season on the air. The sophomore entry in the show is nearly over, and it’s been full of horrifying sequences for the teen cast in the woods. And Yellowjackets’ Jasmin Savoy Brown recently teased to CinemaBlend the upcoming twists coming in the Season 2 finale.

When Yellowjackets premiered, it immediately became super popular online thanks to its outstanding cast and horrifying premise. Season 2 of Yellowjackets has been a doozy, and finally saw the teens in the ‘90s resort to cannibalism in order to survive the winter. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with Taissa actress Jasmin Savoy Brown thanks to Scream VI arriving on digital platforms. During our chat I asked what we can expect from the upcoming finale. While being careful not to reveal any spoilers, Brown shared with me:

The finale is insane. There’s something humongous that happens in the adult timeline that I'm curious to see how people are going to react. It’s going to be an emotional response, which everything is in this show. And the same for the ‘96 timeline. Literally both timelines the last 5 minutes of the show everything gets fucked. So I can’t wait to go on Twitter and Reddit and see what people have to say about both twists. Because both are fucked.

Well, color me psyched. It sounds like the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets is going to be firing on all cylinders. And while the fans definitely expected more crazy twists for the wilderness plot line, it seems that the chaos will also bleed into the modern timeline. The group of adult characters are all together, and it seems like they might be leaning into the “sacrifices” and belief systems they adopted while surviving their time in the woods. Is it the weekend yet?

(Image credit: Showtime)

Narratively, it seems like just about anything could happen in the Yellowjackets finale, thanks to the high stakes in both timelines. Javi’s death in 1996 seemingly marks the second time that the team will resort to cannibalism while trying to survive their first winter in the woods. But will Travis be able to eat his own brother? Will Coach Ben be able to bring himself to eat someone? Only time will tell, but the ritual of hunting each other now seems like it’s been set. Which makes the question about who is Yellowjackets ’ Pit Girl all the more thrilling.

Then there’s the current timeline and adult cast. The surviving Yellowjackets reunited at Lottie’s compound, and while things were light at first they’re getting far more insidious. The cliffhanger for “It Chooses” showed Lottie putting poison in a cup, and wanted to do another game of chance to see who would drink it… just like the card game in the woods. Does this mean that one of the actors are going to be killed off? We’ll see, but I don’t think it’s looking good for adult Van, played by Lauren Ambrose .