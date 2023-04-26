Yellowjackets' Non-Binary Star Calls Out Emmys For Sticking With Gendered Categories, Pulls Out Of Award Contention
Buzz buzz!
As one of the most talented stars amidst Yellowjackets’ stacked cast, Liv Hewson is no stranger to heading up darkly comedic narratives that don’t shy away from people-eating, having brilliantly portrayed a crafty teen in Netflix’s canceled-too-soon series Santa Clarita Diet. The non-binary performer also isn’t a stranger to being part of awards-friendly fare, as proven by their season of Top of the Lake, but the attention surrounding the Showtime horror drama has given much-deserved acclaim to genre TV all around. But when it comes to acting accolades, Hewson revealed they’ve pulled out of contention for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards over the TV Academy’s continued adherence to gender-based nominations.
Liv Hewson portrays crash survivor Van in Yellowjackets, a lover of soccer and VHS, as well as one who enjoys the tender affection of as the duality-struck Taissa (as played by fellow out-and-proud LGBTQ+ co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown. Though their name was among several on Showtime’s shortlist for Emmy submissions in the weeks after Season 2’s debut, Hewson spoke with Variety about pulling away from the supporting actress category altogether, explaining:
Much like the characters they've played throughout their career, Liv Hewson seemed to be laying things out in a perfectly practical manner, pointing out the inherent problem with gender-centric terminology in modern-day awards ceremonies, and without any ranting, raving or foaming at the mouth. If the TV Academy won't budge on its terms, then Hewson is fine and dandy with steering clear. It doesn't mean they won't still be cheering for the show and fellow co-stars.
This wasn't some rogue decision Hewson made on the fly, either. They had a formal sitdown with Showtime execs and members of the Yellowjackets creative team to speak on the decision to withhold their name for Emmy submissions. And they say other cast members have had loads of support for not just that decision, but for Hewson having had top surgery ahead of the second season's production kicking off.
Hewson's situation certainly isn't the first time a non-binary actor has faced the choice of how to handle awards consideration, with House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy being recognized by the Golden Globes earlier this year. Meanwhile, Accused star J. Harrison Ghee is agreeable with submitting their name for Lead Actor in a Limited Series, while also being a Tony hopeful for Lead Actor for their work in Some Like It Hot.
But just because others are fine with it doesn't mean Liv Hewson is content with giving up the fight, especially as other awards-minded organizations (such as the Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards) have been more open to adjusting past traditions. When it comes to the idea that removing gender classifications will lead to a return to cis-gendered white men sweeping acting categories, Hewson doesn't buy it, saying:
It remains to be seen what will happen in the future of the Emmys, which still has a chance to shift its standards around ahead of this year's ceremony. It also remains to be seen what will happen in the next episode of Yellowjackets, which will apparently give viewers our first look at Shauna and Jeff's first baby. Check out the preview for Episode 206 below!
Not as much of Liv Hewson's Van in the trailer as one might have wanted, but it still looks like a banging episode. Yellowjackets can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription, along with the Showtime add-on, and since we’ll be waiting an extra week for the next new ep, it’s as good a time as any to go back read our thoughts on the mystery dripping sound, as well as star Courtney Eaton's take on the Antler Queen mystery.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann