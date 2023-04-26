Yellowjackets' Non-Binary Star Calls Out Emmys For Sticking With Gendered Categories, Pulls Out Of Award Contention

As one of the most talented stars amidst Yellowjackets ’ stacked cast , Liv Hewson is no stranger to heading up darkly comedic narratives that don’t shy away from people-eating, having brilliantly portrayed a crafty teen in Netflix’s canceled-too-soon series Santa Clarita Diet. The non-binary performer also isn’t a stranger to being part of awards-friendly fare, as proven by their season of Top of the Lake, but the attention surrounding the Showtime horror drama has given much-deserved acclaim to genre TV all around. But when it comes to acting accolades, Hewson revealed they’ve pulled out of contention for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards over the TV Academy’s continued adherence to gender-based nominations.

Liv Hewson portrays crash survivor Van in Yellowjackets, a lover of soccer and VHS, as well as one who enjoys the tender affection of as the duality-struck Taissa (as played by fellow out-and-proud LGBTQ+ co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown . Though their name was among several on Showtime’s shortlist for Emmy submissions in the weeks after Season 2’s debut, Hewson spoke with Variety about pulling away from the supporting actress category altogether, explaining:

There’s not a place for me in the acting categories. It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.

Much like the characters they've played throughout their career, Liv Hewson seemed to be laying things out in a perfectly practical manner, pointing out the inherent problem with gender-centric terminology in modern-day awards ceremonies, and without any ranting, raving or foaming at the mouth. If the TV Academy won't budge on its terms, then Hewson is fine and dandy with steering clear. It doesn't mean they won't still be cheering for the show and fellow co-stars.

This wasn't some rogue decision Hewson made on the fly, either. They had a formal sitdown with Showtime execs and members of the Yellowjackets creative team to speak on the decision to withhold their name for Emmy submissions. And they say other cast members have had loads of support for not just that decision, but for Hewson having had top surgery ahead of the second season's production kicking off.

Hewson's situation certainly isn't the first time a non-binary actor has faced the choice of how to handle awards consideration, with House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy being recognized by the Golden Globes earlier this year. Meanwhile, Accused star J. Harrison Ghee is agreeable with submitting their name for Lead Actor in a Limited Series, while also being a Tony hopeful for Lead Actor for their work in Some Like It Hot.

But just because others are fine with it doesn't mean Liv Hewson is content with giving up the fight, especially as other awards-minded organizations (such as the Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards) have been more open to adjusting past traditions. When it comes to the idea that removing gender classifications will lead to a return to cis-gendered white men sweeping acting categories, Hewson doesn't buy it, saying:

There is an implied fatalism there, which suggests that we’ve all agreed that equality is impossible. And that’s sad. We’re not going to start awarding best female and male director, or female or male cinematographer. Because we all understand that implicitly would be insulting.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the future of the Emmys, which still has a chance to shift its standards around ahead of this year's ceremony. It also remains to be seen what will happen in the next episode of Yellowjackets, which will apparently give viewers our first look at Shauna and Jeff's first baby. Check out the preview for Episode 206 below!