Yellowjackets Star Teases ‘Clarity’ Regarding The Mysterious Fate Of Shauna And Jeff’s Baby
Answers are coming.
The following article is going to get into spoilers for details that have been shown in the first two episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2. You probably don’t want to read too much further if you aren’t caught up on the current season, or just don’t want to know too much about where this current season could go.
The disturbing Showtime series Yellowjackets enjoys a push and pull between the story of the surviving team in the past, and the current problems facing these characters in the modern day. Clues that are dropped into the 1990s storyline eventually affect what we are watching in the present day, like the implications on what Travis (Kevin Alves) went through that drove him to die by suicide in Season 1. There is one major mystery lingering in the past that needs to be answered in the future, so when I got the chance to speak with Yellowjackets co-star Warren Kole, we dove into it.
During Season 1 of Yellowjackets, we learned that teenage Shauna (Sophie Nelisse) is pregnant. But, the father is Jeff, the boyfriend of Shauna’s best friend, Jackie (Ella Purnell). Naturally, this causes a serious rift between the two girls, leading to Jackie’s death when she chose to sleep outside in the freezing cold. Shauna still has the baby, and we know in the present day, she and Jeff (Warren Kole) are married with a teenage daughter.
But that daughter, Callie (Sarah Desjardins), can’t be the baby Shauna has in the wilderness. The ages and the timelines don’t add up. So I asked Kole when we are going to learn more about the fate of young Shauna and Jeff’s love child. And the actor confessed:
Sensing that Warren Kole was willing to dish a little more about Yellowjackets and the very complicated relationship between Jeff and Shauna, I also added a fan theory floating online and Jeff only married Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) BECAUSE of the existence of their love child. And he said:
And it’s one I’ve no doubt we will continue to see explored as Yellowjackets Season 2 continues to play out. Once they come to terms with their sleepwalking, their witchcraft, the identity of “Pit Girl,” and their cannibalism. Tune in to the show now, if you haven’t started already. It’s wild.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes