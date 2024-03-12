Rumors Have Swirled Saying Kevin Costner’s The Reason Yellowstone Is Ending, But How Does Luke Grimes Feel About It?
Come on back to TV, Kayce Dutton.
When Yellowstone settled into its humble beginnings at Paramount Network, the western was most celebrated for bringing megastar Kevin Costner back to TV for a non-miniseries. Now, as the ratings-topping western is gearing up to film the final episodes of its fifth and concluding season, it no longer stars Costner, but boasts an ensemble cast who exploded into the spotlight over the past few years. Luke Grimes in particular has broken out in big ways, both on screen and on the radio, and he’s the first one to admit that Yellowstone has had a massive impact on his life, and even though it’ll be gone soon, he’ll forever be changed for the better because of it.
Yellowstone’s ratings wins made it seem at times as if the Duttons might be destined for eternal runs on Paramount Network, Kevin Costner’s behind-the-scenes scheduling issues reportedly threw a wrench into the works in the midst of Season 5’s production, leading to the eventual outcome that the western drama would end with the final batch of yet-to-film episodes. (Which were held back further by last year’s strikes.) Without any set-in-stone dates for when filming will be back up and running, Luke Grimes talked to People about what the series means to him at this point in his burgeoning career, saying:
As the actor’s biggest fans will attest, Yellowstone certainly wasn’t the first major project notched into Grimes’ belt, as his debut was in the Amber Heard thriller All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, and he’s had celebrated roles in American Sniper, 50 Shades of Grey, and The Magnificent Seven, among others. But it was playing Kayce Dutton that truly launched the Ohio native into the zeitgeist, and his popularity has only grown larger with his turn to country music.
That side of things is definitely attributed to his time and experiences working on Yellowstone with Luke Grimes noting that he’d never been one with western living or the cowboy lifestyle before the show, which led to him buying property in Montana and naturally finding more in common with Kayce. Which, in turn, helped to inspire and inform his songwriting skills. And he has zero plans to pack up and ship out whenever Yellowstone is wrapped, which speaks to how invested he is in this adjusted career path.
That said, Grimes isn’t shying away from bidding the show farewell, and even though he doesn’t currently know what will fill that void in the future, he’s anxious to see how things play out for the Dutton family. (Here's hoping it fixes our issues with Kayce's story, too.) In his words:
For all that he's talking about seeing the "end of the story," the actor is one of several stars who are reportedly set to join the upcoming continuation series that's being dubbed 2024. That said, recent reports pointed to contract negotiations being a hurdle for Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, with Grimes' name also in the mix. So it's possible Kayce's story really will wrap up if Paramount execs balk at offering more money.
Luke Grimes' debut album Pain Pills or Pews hit stores and digital retailers on Friday, March 8, and is currently available to purchase and listen to as much as one pleases. Wearing the cowboy hat and chaps while listening is voluntary, but what better way can there be to spend the next few months waiting on updates from the production?
Season 5 is expected to return to the 2024 TV schedule in November, or possibly December, with an exact premiere date yet to be announced. Every Yellowstone episode that has aired thus far is available to stream with a Peacock subscription, while a Paramount+ subscription will put fans up close and personal with spinoffs 1883, 1923 and more Taylor Sheridan originals.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America's Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
