Rumors Have Swirled Saying Kevin Costner’s The Reason Yellowstone Is Ending, But How Does Luke Grimes Feel About It?

When Yellowstone settled into its humble beginnings at Paramount Network, the western was most celebrated for bringing megastar Kevin Costner back to TV for a non-miniseries. Now, as the ratings-topping western is gearing up to film the final episodes of its fifth and concluding season , it no longer stars Costner, but boasts an ensemble cast who exploded into the spotlight over the past few years. Luke Grimes in particular has broken out in big ways, both on screen and on the radio, and he’s the first one to admit that Yellowstone has had a massive impact on his life, and even though it’ll be gone soon, he’ll forever be changed for the better because of it.

Yellowstone’s ratings wins made it seem at times as if the Duttons might be destined for eternal runs on Paramount Network, Kevin Costner’s behind-the-scenes scheduling issues reportedly threw a wrench into the works in the midst of Season 5’s production, leading to the eventual outcome that the western drama would end with the final batch of yet-to-film episodes. (Which were held back further by last year’s strikes.) Without any set-in-stone dates for when filming will be back up and running, Luke Grimes talked to People about what the series means to him at this point in his burgeoning career, saying:

For seven years, we've been doing this, and we started in 2017. That's crazy. This cast and crew, they're like a second family, we spend a lot of time together. It's been one of the most intense experiences of my life. Also, one of the most rewarding. It's changed my life in every way possible.

As the actor’s biggest fans will attest, Yellowstone certainly wasn’t the first major project notched into Grimes’ belt, as his debut was in the Amber Heard thriller All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, and he’s had celebrated roles in American Sniper, 50 Shades of Grey, and The Magnificent Seven, among others. But it was playing Kayce Dutton that truly launched the Ohio native into the zeitgeist, and his popularity has only grown larger with his turn to country music.

That side of things is definitely attributed to his time and experiences working on Yellowstone with Luke Grimes noting that he’d never been one with western living or the cowboy lifestyle before the show, which led to him buying property in Montana and naturally finding more in common with Kayce. Which, in turn, helped to inspire and inform his songwriting skills. And he has zero plans to pack up and ship out whenever Yellowstone is wrapped, which speaks to how invested he is in this adjusted career path.

That said, Grimes isn’t shying away from bidding the show farewell, and even though he doesn’t currently know what will fill that void in the future, he’s anxious to see how things play out for the Dutton family. (Here's hoping it fixes our issues with Kayce's story, too.) In his words:

Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad. I will miss it terribly. I know that. I mean, I think I'm ready to know how it ends. I'm ready to tell the end of the story.

For all that he's talking about seeing the "end of the story," the actor is one of several stars who are reportedly set to join the upcoming continuation series that's being dubbed 2024. That said, recent reports pointed to contract negotiations being a hurdle for Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, with Grimes' name also in the mix. So it's possible Kayce's story really will wrap up if Paramount execs balk at offering more money.

Luke Grimes' debut album Pain Pills or Pews hit stores and digital retailers on Friday, March 8, and is currently available to purchase and listen to as much as one pleases. Wearing the cowboy hat and chaps while listening is voluntary, but what better way can there be to spend the next few months waiting on updates from the production?