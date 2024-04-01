Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Shares Thoughts About Possibly Playing Young Kevin Costner On A Spinoff

A lot has happened since Yellowstone’s Season 5 midseason finale aired on January 1, 2023. Amidst all the behind-the-scenes drama, Kevin Costner may or may not have left the project , and it’s been announced that the remaining episodes will be the last of this series. However, Taylor Sheridan has created a number of spinoffs in the Dutton-verse , so regardless of it Costner is out, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’re finished with John Dutton. In fact, Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of the Yellowstone patriarch, was asked about his interest in a spinoff, and he had an enthusiastic response.

Fans have been gushing about Josh Lucas as a young John Dutton ever since he first perfectly embodied Kevin Costner’s rancher in Yellowstone’s premiere season, and the interest in seeing more of him in that role hasn’t gone away. The subject came up during a recent interview with ET , and when Lucas was asked about the possibility of him starring in his own spinoff for Paramount, he responded:

Man, from your lips to God's ears. I would love it. I mean, obviously I love the world Taylor has created. I love seeing the generational aspect, the time aspect, obviously the 1800s on. So yeah, I would be there in a second.

Hopefully Taylor Sheridan is listening, because Josh Lucas seems more than willing to saddle up and explore the cowboy’s earlier years. In fact, the Sweet Home Alabama actor has shown nothing but excitement and gratitude for being able to participate in this series, and his letting Sheridan know how much it means led to the creator assuring Lucas that John Dutton’s story isn’t over yet . (Maybe Lucas should have let that doctor make him look more like Kevin Costner after all!)

Regardless of if Kevin Costner returns to Season 5 or not — and some argue it would be better if he didn’t — it sounds like we will see more of his character in flashbacks. As for what capacity that will be in, CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley has a theory about how the series could proceed without Costner, and yes, it involves Josh Lucas.

John Dutton’s role in the second half of Season 5 is just one of the unknowns that remains, as Taylor Sheridan is apparently very secretive when it comes to scripts and plotlines. The number of episodes is also a big question mark, with Ian Bohen (who plays Ryan) saying there are six to come and Josh Lucas hearing we’ll get “10 or so” more.

What we do know, however, is a timeframe for the series’ return. After originally being slated for Summer 2023, the final episodes of Season 5 are now set to air in November 2024. That’s still a long ways off, which unfortunately means a lot could happen between now and then, but hopefully Taylor Sheridan can keep his operation on the tracks (with no visits to the train station) as planned from here on out.

In the meantime, if you need a refresher about how the Duttons got to where they are, with all of the Yellowstone episodes that have aired so far available to stream with a Peacock subscription.