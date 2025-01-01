Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Revealed The One Thing About Playing Beth That She Hates, And I Hope She Doesn't Have To Deal With It In Her Spinoff

Beth Dutton is probably what you’d consider a pack-a-day smoker, and Kelly Reilly is not here for it. Before Yellowstone’s final episodes of Season 5 aired on the 2024 TV schedule , the actress was asked about what she’ll miss about the show and also revealed what she won’t. Understandably, that habit she’d like her character to kick is smoking, and here’s hoping that can happen in the Rip and Beth spinoff .

While Reilly admitted she kept Beth’s lighter after they wrapped Yellowstone, she also made it clear that she’s not a fan of her character’s vice at all, as she told ET :

I hope she gives up smoking one day…She smokes – they’re herbal cigarettes, and I hate smoking them so much. There’s still smoke going in your face and your throat. But I want Beth to want to live and smoking, the way she does it, is so extreme and it’s gonna kill her. So, I want her to find a reason to be like ‘I love my life, life is beautiful.’

This is so fair. As we’ve all learned, smoking has terrible effects on one’s health and can lead to lung cancer and other health issues. Plus, it smells bad and the smoke, as Reilly said, gets in your face and lungs.

Luckily, she didn’t have to smoke real cigarettes as Beth. However, as she said, the herbal ones still weren’t fun. So, here’s hoping this habit can be kicked to the curb during the Beth and Rip spinoff.

-- Spoilers for the Season 5 finale of Yellowstone are ahead! --

I have a feeling that won’t be happening quickly, though…let’s not forget that after Beth beat Jamie to a pulp in Season 5’s finale she lit a cigarette immediately after it BEFORE the ambulance and police got there to help her. I don’t think she’ll be quitting anytime soon.

Plus, for both Beth and her husband Rip’s own happiness she might not want to quit cold turkey. Imagine Reilly’s character going through withdrawals without her cigarettes, it’d be mayhem. The girl already has temper, and I imagine it’d get worse before it got better if she tried to just throw them in the trash.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, I, like the actress who plays her, still think Beth should quit. That way Reilly can stop smoking those herbal cigarettes and Beth can live a long and happy life (even though she might be miserable for a minute).

Maybe, now that Rip and Beth have moved off the Dutton ranch, she’ll be in a place where she can do that. Then, when their upcoming Yellowstone show happens, she can ditch the bad habit and find new healthy ones. However, I’m not sure that will happen since trouble seems to follow the Duttons wherever they go.