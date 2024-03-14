Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Called Out Those Rumors About Cast Members' Contract Disputes Over The Spinoff, But Left Out A Key Piece Of Information

As we inch closer to the projected premiere of Yellowstone’s final episodes on the 2024 TV schedule , there are so many questions swirling around about how the show will end, how the reported drama between Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner will impact the series, and how the beloved cast will be involved in the future of the franchise. Now, Beth Dutton herself, Kelly Reilly, has called out the rumors causing some of these questions, specifically regarding her contract and potential involvement in one of the upcoming Yellowstone projects . However, she left out a key piece of information.

There’s no question that Beth Dutton will be back for the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season, and Reilly confirmed that in an interview with Radio Times . At the same time, she addressed her potential involvement in the upcoming Yellowstone sequel series . It was reported by Puck that Reilly and her co-stars Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes – who play Beth’s husband Rip and brother Kayce, respectively – were asking for more money to be part of the 2024 spinoff . Seemingly regarding these rumors, the actress said:

And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see.

While she denounced the rumors surrounding her and the Yellowstone cast , she also didn’t confirm anything. Based on the “we’ll see” of it all, I assume she is still working on how she’ll be involved in the franchise.

Considering the chaos Yellowstone has reportedly been in since the drama regarding Kevin Costner and his contract began, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out. At this point, it’s looking like Costner’s patriarch John Dutton will be written out of the show. After that, the report about Reilly, Hauser and Grimes came out that claimed the three stars were seeking upward of $1.25 million per episode for the upcoming sequel series.

As the Beth actress said, the rumors we’ve heard about her future with Yellowstone are “nonsense,” and right now she’s not focused on what’s next, but rather on finishing the flagship show strong. She said:

I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it. That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most.

Going into the final half of Season 5, I presume we’ll see the big blow-up we’ve been building up to with Jamie and Beth’s feud . Plus, Rip is headed out with the bunkhouse boys to take care of the cows. So, Reilly’s character will be juggling a lot in the final episodes.

Hopefully, after Yellowstone ends we’ll get a spinoff that involves Beth, Rip and other core characters. At the time of this writing, we don’t know who will be involved in 2024. However, Reilly’s answer that left out key information about her involvement seems to leave the door ambiguously open.