Yellowstone Is Likely Reversing Plans To End With Season 5, And I'm Thrilled About The Actors Who Will Reportedly Return

Well, take everything you thought you knew about Yellowstone's final episodes of Season 5 and reassess them. It looks like the beloved Western series won't be ending with Season 5, and we're thrilled about it! The excitement isn't just around the continuation either, apparently, two of the beloved members of the Yellowstone cast are in talks to come back too.

Season 5B of Yellowstone is scheduled to air on the 2024 TV schedule starting November 10. For a while now, it's been believed that this would be the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan's mothership Western. However, Deadline has reported that Season 6 might happen now, with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in talks to return.

This would mean Beth and Rip would be back in the saddle both literally and figuratively, and that's so exciting. They're beloved characters in this universe, and they feel like natural leaders for the show now that Kevin Costner has left.

Considering how much fans adore Rip and Beth's relationship and how they've always been vital characters on the show, I'm here for them being the first folks mentioned alongside this alleged Season 6.