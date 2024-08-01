It Looks Like Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell And More Are Joining Yellowstone's Spinoff, But It's The Rumored Story Details That Really Excite Me

After about a year of waiting, we finally have details on the long-awaited Yellowstone spinoff that was tentatively titled 2024. That's right, reports claim that Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams will be leading the cast of the project rumored to be titled The Madison. And while that's thrilling news, it's the story details that have me super excited.

Let's start with the casting. According to $ TVLine$ , Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams are "nearing deals" to star in this Yellowstone spinoff. Along with them, Beau Garrett is expected to join the show too.

Along with this big news, the story also revealed the basic premise of The Madison, reporting:





The offshoot, formerly known as 2024 but now tentatively titled The Madison, is rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash.

I'm so into this idea! Yellowstone is all about a family who has owned the same ranch for generations trying to keep it. The notion that this will be about a family leaving New York City to move to Montana flips the script the other way, and will give us a whole new perspective on modern Western life.

Now, don't get me wrong, these big names excite me. However, we've come to expect casting news like this from a Taylor Sheridan show. From Kevin Costner to Harrison Ford to Helen Mirren to Nicole Kidman to Jeremy Renner to even Morgan Freeman, he has a reputation for reeling in massive names to headline his shows. So, the trio of Pfeiffer, Russell and Adams is exciting, but that caliber of actor was expected.

More to come...