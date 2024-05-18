Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Pays Tribute To John Dutton Sr. Actor Dabney Coleman Following His Death, Reveals What He Learned From Working With Him

Taylor Sheridan has a reputation for getting superstars to lead his projects. Kevin Costner leads Yellowstone. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were the stars of 1923. He’s also worked with Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Zoë Saldaña and so many more on his various projects. Along with his leading actors, he’s also cast legends in brief roles that have a major impact on a project. This included the late Dabney Coleman who joined the Yellowstone cast to play John Dutton Sr. Now, following Coleman’s death, the creator of the modern Western is paying tribute and reflecting on what he learned from him.

On May 17, news broke that Dabney Coleman had died at the age of 92. Not long after the news broke, Taylor Sheridan spoke to Deadline about the actor and the impact he had on him and Yellowstone. The Tootsie actor appeared in the tenth episode of the Western’s second season as John Dutton's father. In “Sins of the Father” we got a better understanding of Costner’s character's relationship with his father John Durron Sr. and the WarGames actor gave a wonderful and tragic performance.

Sheridan had worked with Coleman before, and he learned a lot from him. When he offered the late actor a role on Yellowstone, he was “humbled” when he said yes. Reflecting on his relationship with the actor and what he took away from working with him, the writer said:

I had the opportunity to work with Dabney in 2003, and learned priceless lessons in the power of simplicity as an artist, but more importantly I witnessed Dabney’s humility, grace, and patience (with my 10,000 questions). I never forgot those lessons, and was humbled myself when he agreed to appear on Yellowstone. His performance was yet another lesson in bravery and emotional honesty. Dabney Coleman is a treasure. He will be missed and admired, always.

Sheridan and Coleman worked together on an episode of The Guardian in 2003. The late actor played Burton Fallin in 67 episodes of the CBS series. The Sicario writer was an up-in-coming actor at the time, and he starred in the episode “Back in the Ring” as Tim Dohanic. Today, the actor/writer is a television giant with all his current and upcoming Yellowstone shows , and he’s made a name for himself as a prolific writer, producer and director.

In 2019, Sheridan cast Coleman in Yellowstone to play John Dutton’s father, and they shared a vital scene where the patriarch told Costner’s character that he didn’t want any of their ranch to be sold. That conversation has been at the core of the leading character’s motivations and philosophy forever, and seeing it happen helped the audience understand why John Dutton is so driven to keep his ranch.

When the episode aired a few years ago, Denim Richards, who plays Colby, spoke to CinemaBlend about working with Coleman . He noted the legends who have left their mark on Yellowstone, and how the 9 to 5 actor fit into that legacy, he said:

So, when he [Dabney Coleman] came on to do the season finale, it’s just like add another one to the list. It’s like so amazing, and I think that is kind of what’s so beautiful about this show is that there are so many people that want to be on the show.

It’s clear that the cast and crew of Yellowstone adored working with Dabney Coleman, and as Sheridan said, he is a “treasure.”

Currently, Yellowstone’s final episodes are slated to air later on the 2024 TV schedule . There’s no doubt in my mind that when the show comes back John Dutton Sr.’s request for his son will still impact the show, the same way Dabney Coleman’s legacy will always live on.